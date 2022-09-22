Hyundai opens engine plant in São Paulo for Crete and HB20







Disclosure Hyundai factory has the capacity to produce 210,000 units per year with the highest nationalization rate

On September 20, 2012, Hyundai would inaugurate the operation of its car factory located in Piracicaba, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, and there goes a decade whose factory dispatched 1.7 million vehicles, between versions of the HB20 and Crete. .

With the third shift introduced shortly after the first year of operation, the industrial complex has the capacity to produce 210,000 vehicles annually

and has just been expanded with the nationalization of engine production.

With 10 years since the first factory installed in Tupiniquim lands, the brand of South Korean origin held on September 20, a commemorative event

which was attended by national, state and municipal authorities, in addition to local company executives and the head office in South Korea, and business partners.

“Brazil was the most challenging choice due to its immense area, large population, vast natural resources and high potential for automobile market

both in domestic sales and as an export hub”, commented the World Executive Chair of the Hyundai Motor Group

Euisun Chung, in a video message during the event.

In a celebratory mood, the Hyundai

opened the doors of its new national engine factory and will fully integrate the Piracicaba industrial complex as of this month.

with investment of BRL 500 million

the factory has 17,721 m² of built area

ee is ready to do 70 thousand engines a year.

For this, the brand hired 256 new employees.

During the works that took just over a year

the factory has waste disposal for landfills, natural or LED lighting, rain capture for reuse and construction with thermoacoustic sealing, favoring a properly air-conditioned work environment, all in the name of sustainability.