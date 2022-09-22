“I became a phenomenon, but without direction”, reflects Paula Fernandes

There were many times that the name of Paula Fernandes appeared involved in negative rumors. In an exclusive interview with the owner of this column, the singer made a point of clarifying all this. She recalled the first big year of her career and the intense pace of work. The sertaneja reflected on the lack of preparation at that moment in the face of the grandeur that her career took. Because everything happened so quickly, it was not possible to prepare properly.

“I know I made mistakes. I was a successful artist, Paula Fernandes became a phenomenon, unprepared, without direction, with a team that didn’t know what to do all the time, I had to find out by living one day at a time, from Monday to Monday, doing 220 presentations, because it was my first big year, 2011, doing 220 presentations without direction, with a line of 400 people at the door of my dressing room to answer, 400 people at the door of the hotel, 400 people at the door of my house, explosion, requests… “, said.

“It’s success, it’s fame, it’s people at your dressing room door…”, exemplified Paula and evaluated: “You can’t meet all this demand, you think you’re going to go crazy. I am a woman, I did not sleep and living all this. I made my mistakes, of course I made my mistakes, but I also made many successes in the face of all that unpreparedness”.

Watch the full interview:

