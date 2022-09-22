In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) has always been suspicious of the nature of Flora (Patricia Pillar). In one of the chapters, he will decide to follow the viper and end up overhearing a woman’s secret conversation with a kidnapper.

The businessman will be in the car accompanied by Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Halley (Cauã Reymond). He will get out of the vehicle and hide to listen to the conversation and discover that Flora masterminded the kidnapping of Lara (Mariana Ximines).

“300 sticks in my hand or I’ll tell Gonçalo that it was you who kidnapped his granddaughter, that it was you who ordered your own daughter to be kidnapped!”, will say the kidnapper threatening the blonde.

Dodi (Murilo Benício) will defend Flora: “Fuck? Do you think we are a bank?”. “Look, I know a lot about you guys! The guy you erased, the journalist (Maira) who came after Baiano, the kidnapping of your daughter”, the bandit will say.

“You’re as screwed up as we are, idiot! You will hang yourself together”will reply Flora. “Yeah, but I have nothing to lose” the man will speak. While he listens to everything, Gonçalo will not be able to hide how shaken he was by the new revelations that came from Flora in the soap opera A Favorita.