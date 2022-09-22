“I made it up about Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill”, says Youtuber who pretended to be an insider

John Allen, youtuber who pretended to be an insider and was caught for an oversight he committed, has apologized and confesses that he invented bullshit about Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill.

Allen tried to circumvent the agreements and terms he agreed to and signed by sharing information he received from publishers in advance on an account known as “TheRealInsider”, getting caught when he forgot to switch accounts to comment to his followers.

Now, in a video in which he apologizes, he says he did this to gain influence over publishers and studios, but also for the fame and attention he was gaining with the revelations.

“I mentioned Silent Hill and a Metal Gear Solid remake, I can say no deals were signed because it’s all bullshit.”

“All lies, second-hand bullshit comments. Half of the messages were well-thought-out hunches.”

Allen says he is embarrassed by his “pathetic and dishonest” behavior, also confessing that he did it due to the adrenaline of millions waiting for any word he wrote. He says he’s disgusted by his attitude as he jeopardized his career, lost friends in the industry and for five seconds of fame burned opportunities.

Now, he says he’s going away for a while and promises to come back with a renewed focus on a positive attitude.



