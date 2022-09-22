‘I traded my husband for a life sentenced for murder 21 years my junior’

On one side, a young man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. On the other, a woman 21 years older, married, with two children and an apparently stable life. Who would have thought they could form a couple? What seemed so unlikely turned out to be true.

“In 2004, my life was so monotonous”recalls Toby Dorr, 64, a resident of Washington (USA). “I had been married for 26 years. As our two children, then 20 and 24, moved away, we just had nothing in common.”she added, in a report in “Sun”.

Something needed to be done, she thought. When the diagnosis of thyroid cancer came, Toby knew the time had come.

“I wanted to follow my passion. I’ve always loved animals so I decided to start a dog rescue group, training abandoned puppies and finding them new homes”said the American.

That’s when a penitentiary, which wanted to start its own dog program, knocked on the door. The idea was for inmates to volunteer as dog trainers in order to relocate animals.

Toby began working with the Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas.

“I had never been to a prison before, but I was more curious than afraid. Knowing that some men committed murder and rape didn’t bother me. I focused on how they treated the dogs, not their pasts.”reported.

Toby Dorr Photo: Playback/Facebook

Seven weeks later, an inmate approached Toby. The man who would change her life:

“John was tall with red hair, but what really impressed me was his confidence. He told me I needed him to be my next dog handler. The bold way he spoke really stood out to me. I was intrigued. He looked different from the other inmates and there was a connection from the start.”

A year later, the relationship became closer. John was a friendly shoulder when Toby found out that her father was suffering from severe cancer and defended her when an inmate harassed her.

“He was furious, fists raised and screaming. Suddenly, John was there. I felt like he had saved my life.”, she said. The inmate became her companion. Soon they began spending six hours a day together.

“Two months later, we went to pet a dog and our fingers touched,” he recalled. “It was like an electric shock. The attraction I felt was almost overwhelming. That night, I couldn’t get John out of my head. I had butterflies in my chest and I felt dizzy. It was like being a teenager again. So the next day, walking together , he said, ‘I think I fell in love with you.’ Despite being in a prison full of inmates, it felt like we were the only two people in the world. Yes, I was married. But that love was long gone. The fact that our love was forbidden made it even more intoxicating. When we finally had our first kiss snatched two months later in the music room, it was amazing.”declared.

Toby Dorr told the love story with an inmate in a memoir Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

When John suggested running away so they could be together, she said he was crazy:

“But as our relationship deepened, I thought, ‘I have to be with him.’

The inmate then suggested that Toby get him out of jail by hiding in a van.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, this could work!’ I was so intoxicated with love that I would have done anything. Logic went out the window.”commented.

Toby withdrew a lot of money (some of it reserved for retirement), rented a van under an assumed name, and booked a romantic cabin in the Tennessee mountains for them to hide out. Toby felt like he was in a movie.

“A lot of women have crazy fantasies. This was mine and I was really doing it. It was so intoxicating that I didn’t think about my husband or my kids.”he said.

The plan worked. On February 12, 2006, the lovebirds arrived at the secluded cabin in Tennessee.

“The sex was so passionate that we couldn’t get enough of each other. But the pressure of running away made us all tense. We put on wigs to go to the movies and dinner, but we couldn’t relax.”remembered.

Twelve days later, the couple was approached by the police, and a chase began. It was more of the movie John claimed to be living in.

Toby and Chris, the current husband Photo: Playback/Facebook

John received another ten years in prison. Toby was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

“The life I had before is over. My kids and my husband didn’t talk to me. My divorce came out the day before my sentence started. But my amazing parents were all their support.”said the American.

Released in 2008, Toby got a job as a web designer and met Chris, whom she would eventually marry. In 2016, she finally visited John in jail, encouraged by her husband.

“Giving John a hug that day had such healing power. I still cared about him and wanted to know if he was okay. I left much lighter. Now we email as friends. Now I don’t recognize the sad, unhappy woman who helped John escape prison. But I refuse to be ashamed. Because everything I’ve done, good and bad, has made me the woman I am today.”ended the American, who recorded her story in a memoir.