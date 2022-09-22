important instrument failure pauses some remarks

NASA is investigating a technical glitch in the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). One of your specific observation modes has been disabled — and may not work again,

James Webb has four instruments, totaling 17 observation modes. The problem affects one of the most important, the MIRI – Mid-Infrared Instrument or “middle-infrared instrument” which, according to the space agency, is “above anything that has been available to astronomers to date”.

Equipped with a camera and spectrograph, it is used to see distant or newly formed galaxies, as well as smaller, fainter objects such as asteroids. It is the telescope’s sensor that operates at the longest length of light, able to pass through clouds of dust more easily.

“This is where the emission of molecules and dust exhibits very strong spectral signatures,” wrote Jonathan Gardner, deputy senior scientist on the JWST project. These signatures can, for example, reveal the types of molecules that surround some stars, assembled into disks that eventually form planets.

Each instrument and mode sees different details of the universe; here the Southern Ring Nebula recorded by NIRCam (left) and MIRI (right) Image: Disclosure / NASA

What happened?

MIRI has four observation modes. On August 24, however, “a mechanism that supports one of these modes, known as medium-resolution spectroscopy (MRS), exhibited what appears to be an increase in friction while setting up for a scientific observation,” NASA said.

This mechanism is like a selector wheel, allowing astronomers to choose between short, medium and long wavelengths when making MRS observations.

An anomaly review committee was set up to review the issue and figure out how to move forward. While they don’t find a strategy to get around the problem, the mode remains paused indefinitely.

NASA points out that the telescope is healthy, and that the other three MIRI observation modes, as well as the other instruments, are operating normally.

“Ghost Galaxy” M74 Captured in Detail Thanks to MIRI’s Infrared Powers Image: ESA/Webb, Nasa & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST team

inevitable degradation

The James Webb had already given us a scare in May, when it was hit by a small meteoroid, which damaged one of the 18 segments of its huge mirror, very slightly reducing its capacity.

During its lifetime, a space telescope is inevitably subject to a number of problems, whether physical or technical — difficult to fix from here on Earth.

That’s why NASA already expects it to degrade over time — as we’ve seen happening with Hubble in recent times. But we still have at least ten years of incredible observations of the universe ahead of us.

Our most powerful eye in space, James Webb surprises us almost every week with stunning scientific images and observations, whether of the Solar System’s planets, stars, exoplanets and distant galaxies.