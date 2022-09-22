In 2021, the cattle herd hit a record and reached 224.6 million head

highlights

The production value of the main products of animal origin (milk, chicken and quail eggs, honey, silkworm cocoons and wool) reached R$ 91.4 billion in 2021. Milk concentrated 74.5% of this value. Since 2017, Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES) is the municipality with the highest value of this production (R$ 1.4 billion) in the country.

With 224.6 million head of cattle, the country’s cattle herd broke a record in the historical series, which began in 1974. The municipality of São Felix do Xingu (PA) had the largest cattle herd in the country (2.5 million heads) .

Cow’s milk production was stable at 35.3 billion liters. The leadership remains with Castro (PR), with 381.7 million liters.

The swine herd grew 3.2% in 2021, reaching 42.5 million animals, a record in the historical series. Half of this herd is in the South Region. The municipality with the largest herd was, once again, Toledo (PR), with 869.2 thousand heads.

Honey production continues to expand: an increase of 6.4% and a record with 55.8 thousand tons. The leading municipality in honey production was Arapoti (PR), with 925.6 tons.

Chicken egg production grew 1.7% and hit a new record with 4.8 billion dozen. The leading municipality in egg production was Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES), with 339.5 million dozen.

Fish farming reached the highest level in the series, with 559 thousand tons and R$ 4.7 billion in production value. Nova Aurora (PR) is still the leader in fish farming, with 20.1 thousand tons produced, or 3.6% of national production.

Tilapia continues to lead in fish farming, representing 39.7% (or R$ 2.7 billion) of its production value. The largest producer of tilapia was Nova Aurora (PR), with 20.1 thousand tons and R$ 146.8 million in production value.

The cattle herd broke a record in 2021, with the municipality of São Félix do Xingu (PA) leading the ranking – Photo: Licia Rubinstein/Agência IBGE Notícias



Beef herd breaks record in 2021 and reaches 224.6 million head

The cattle herd grew for the third consecutive year in 2021 and reached the record number of the historical series, according to the Municipal Livestock Survey (PPM), released today (22) by the IBGE. The 3.1% growth compared to 2020 brought the number of heads to 224.6 million, surpassing the previous record, set in 2016 (218.2 million).

According to Mariana Oliveira, a research analyst, the year 2021 was marked by the retention of females for calf production, as it had been in 2020, in contrast to the drop in cattle slaughter, due to the lack of animals ready for production. slaughter.

Mato Grosso, as in 2020, was the leader in ranking state, with 32.4 million heads, or 14.4% of the national population. Next came Goiás (10.8%). At the ranking São Félix do Xingu (PA) leads the way in 2020, reaching 2.5 million heads.

Value of livestock production reaches R$ 91.4 billion

The production value of the main livestock products reached R$ 91.4 billion. Milk production accounted for 74.5% of this value, followed by the production of chicken eggs (23.9%). At the ranking municipality, same list of 2020: Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES) had the highest production value, with R$ 1.4 billion, of which 94.1% came from the sale of chicken eggs, a product in which it leads the ranking. Bastos (SP) follows, with R$ 1.0 billion, 95.7% coming from the same activity as the previous one. Castro (PR) closes the TOP3, as the largest national producer of cow’s milk, with 97.3% of the production value of R$ 901.9 million from this product

Milk production is stable and average price is up 21% in 2021

Milk production was estimated at 35.3 billion liters in 2021, numbers that demonstrate stability compared to 2020.

Among the regions, the South took the lead again, as had happened between 2014 and 2018. However, only the Northeast, third in the ranking, had growth in production (12.8%) and reached the mark of 5.5 billion liters. Investments in the sector and also the more favorable weather conditions in recent years make the region increase production for the fifth year in a row, justifies the analyst.

Minas Gerais, despite a drop of 0.8% in the annual comparison, continued to be the origin of the largest state production of milk, 27.2% or 9.6 billion liters. Among the 5,502 Brazilian municipalities that had some milk production, Castro (PR) remains the leader, with 381.7 million liters, an increase of 4.9% compared to 2020.

Carambeí (PR) was in second place, with 227.8 million liters. The third was Patos de Minas (MG), 206.0 million liters. It should be noted that seven of the 10 main municipalities in milk production were from Minas Gerais.

The average national price paid to producers per liter of milk rose 21.0% in 2021, reaching R$1.93 per liter. The production value reached R$ 68.2 billion, up 21.0%. “The variation was mainly an attempt to keep up with the increase in production costs, a behavior that had already been observed in 2020”, Mariana recalls.

As in milk production and ranking In previous years, Minas Gerais led in the value of milk production, with R$ 19.4 billion, an increase of 21.4% in relation to the previous year.

Pig farming grows and hits record; South registers half of the national workforce

The swine herd grew 3.2% in 2021, reaching 42.5 million animals, the largest national herd of swine in the survey’s historical series. According to Mariana, the year saw historic increases in input prices. “It was a challenging scenario for producers, especially independent ones, but hog slaughter grew and pork exports continued to grow, reaching records in volume and revenue”, he emphasizes.

The South Region continues to be the main one for breeding: 21.4 million animals, half of the national population. With 8.4 million heads, growth of 7.8%, Santa Catarina continued to lead at the state level, followed by Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

Among the municipalities, once again Toledo (PR) had the largest number, followed this time by Uberlândia (MG) and Rio Verde (GO).

Egg production hits new record with 4.8 billion dozen

In 2021, the production of chicken eggs grew 1.7%, reaching the mark of 4.8 billion dozens and beating the record of 2020. Among the regions, the Southeast continues to lead, even with a drop of 4% in relation to the last year. The region is responsible for 40.4% of the national total.

Among the states, the first (São Paulo, with 24%), the third (Minas Gerais, with 8.5%) and the fifth (Espírito Santo, with 7.6%) are from the Southeast. Paraná, in second place with 9.4%, and Rio Grande do Sul, in fourth with 7.9%, complete the TOP5 of the federation units, leaving the South as the second largest regional production: 22.9%.

Among the municipalities, the first five are: Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES), with 339.5 million dozen, followed by Bastos (SP), Primavera do Leste (MT), São Bento do Una (PE) and Itanhandu (MG). ).

The total of chickens, which includes roosters, hens, chickens, pullets, chicks and chicks, increased by 3.5% (52.2 million animals) between 2020 and 2021, reaching 1.5 billion heads.

Cascavel (PR) reached, for the first time, the leadership of the ranking among the 5,486 municipalities that recorded the presence of chickens. The municipality of Paraná had an increase of 17.8% in its workforce in 2021, while the former leader of the list, Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES), fell to 2nd position. Itaberaí (GO) and Cianorte (PR) surpassed Bastos (SP), completing the TOP5.

As far as chickens are concerned, Santa Maria de Jetibá (ES) kept the lead, followed by Bastos (SP), São Bento do Una (PE), Primavera do Leste (MT) and Itanhandu (MG).

Honey production continues to increase and hits record

National honey production reached 55.8 thousand tons, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2020. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in the South, Northeast and Southeast regions, with a share of 39.7%, 36 .3% and 18.8% respectively. The production value reached R$ 854.4 million, an increase of 34.8%. The national average price of honey, per kilo, went from R$ 12.07 to R$ 15.30. “This is a market with demand and room for growth. There is a productive potential to be explored, and this has been happening, with a rise in the dollar and an increase in prices”, explains Mariana.

Rio Grande do Sul is the largest honey producing state in Brazil, responsible for 9.2 thousand tons, followed by Paraná (8.4 thousand) and Piauí (6.9 thousand). O ranking has been led by these States since 2017, which together represent 43.9% of total Brazilian production.

Among the 3,991 municipalities that recorded some honey production in 2021, Arapoti (PR) leads the way, with an estimated production of 925.6 tons, followed by Santiago (RS), Ortigueira (PR), Bagé (RS) and Botucatu ( SP).

Driven by the South and Midwest, fish farming grows

Captive fish farming (pisciculture) grew by 0.9%, totaling 559,000 tons in 2021, a series record. This increase was driven by the South Region, with the highest national production (35.4%) and with a growth of 4.2% compared to 2020, and by the Midwest, which has the lowest share (13.2%), but presented the biggest growth in 2021, of 7.5%.

Among the states, Paraná (25.9%), São Paulo (9.3%) and Rondônia (7.7%) stand out once again. Among the municipalities, Nova Aurora (PR), with 20.1 thousand tons (3.6% of national production) continued to lead. Close behind, Morada Nova de Minas (MG), with 2.3%, and Ariquemes (RO), with 2.2%.

Since the beginning of the historical series, tilapia continues to lead among the species. In 2021, there were 361.3 thousand tons, or 64.6% of the total fish production. The South region was the main producer, with Paraná leading the ranking state of the species and, at the municipal level, Nova Aurora (PR).

The second most produced species was tambaqui, which fell (5.9%) and reached 94.6 thousand tons (16.9% of the total fish farming). This species is mainly concentrated in the North, origin of 71.6% of the national production. Adding to the Northeast (22.6%), both accumulated 94.2% of the national total.

Rondônia continues to lead the ranking state, with 36.7% of the total production of tambaqui. Then there are Maranhão (12.1%) and Roraima (12.1%). In the municipalities, Ariquemes (RO), Amajari (RO) and Almas (TO) make the TOP3.

The tambacu and tambatinga group ranks third in terms of production (7.7% of all production), which had a slight drop, from 0.5%, from 2020 to 2021. Its production is practically distributed between the Center-West (58 .6%), the Northeast (25.4%) and the North (14.7%), but it is concentrated mainly in Mato Grosso, origin of 54.8% of the national production of these species. Maranhão also stands out, having produced 21% of the estimated total.

Ceará leads shrimp production, which increases for the 4th year in a row

Captive-bred shrimp production reached 78.6 million kilograms in 2021, 18.1% higher than in 2020. The expansion of farming, focused on the Northeast (99.7% of national activity), is the fourth in a row . “With each edition of the survey, the sector shows that it has consistently overcome the crisis in the incidence of the white spot virus”, says Mariana.

Ceará is the main producer. With a 38.3% increase in production, the state moved away from Rio Grande do Norte, the state with the second largest production, and reached 33.7 thousand tons or 42.9% of the national total.

Among the 192 producing municipalities, again Aracati (CE), with 11.1% of national production, leads, followed now by Acaraú (CE) and Pendências (RN).