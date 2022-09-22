In a volatile session, Ibovespa retreats 0.52% and follows the fall of US stocks after the Fed’s harsher tone; dollar jumps 0.40%

The Ibovespa closed down 0.52% this Wednesday (21), at 111,935 points, in a session of extreme volatility, especially after the announcement of the new interest rate in the US.

Just like here, in New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed in the red, respectively, 1.70%, 1.71% and 1.79%.

You benchmarksover there, fluctuated strongly in the last hour of the trading session, echoing Jerome Powell’s lines.

Read also: Central Bank interrupts Selic high cycle and maintains rate at 13.75%

After the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised the fed funds within what the market expected, at 75 basis points (for the 3% to 3.25% range), the Federal Reserve chairman spoke in a manner considered aggressive by experts, speaking, for example, of keeping rates higher for a longer period of time.

“The decision of the American monetary policy ended up not coming with a rise of 100 points, which was the biggest fear of investors, which momentarily reassured the market”, said Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset.

“The comments after Fomc, including the projections, however, were not as benign as the decision”, he added, mentioning the prospects for inflation in the country in 2023, which went from 2.6% to 2.8%.

Phil Soares, head of equity analysis at Órama, went in the same direction in his analysis. “Powell went public to reiterate a broader perspective. hawkishwith a focus on falling inflation, and the market felt it”, he reinforced.

The Federal Reserve signals made the treasuries yields for two years jump 7.4 basis points to 4.038%.

On the long end, however, the ten-year bond had its yield retreating 6.1 points, to 3.512%, with the prospect that a more aggressive positioning in the short term will make higher rates unnecessary in the long term.

The dollar, however, advanced worldwide – the DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against the currencies of other developed countries, was 111.28 points, up 0.97%. Against the real, the advance was 0.40%, trading at R$ 5.173 in the purchase and sale.

The Brazilian yield curve, despite the pressure from American interest rates, closed down in its entirety – with investors awaiting the monetary decision, now, from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), with the consensus expecting a maintenance of the rate at 13, 75%.

The DIs for 2023 had their rates down four basis points to 13.74%, and the yield for 2025 was 11.73%, down 16 points. The DIs for 2027 and 2029, in turn, saw their yields falling 19 and 17 basis points, respectively, to 11.34% and 11.46%.

As a result, retailers were featured on the trading floor. Magazine Luiza’s common shares (MGLU3) rose 6.50% and Via’s (VIIA3) rose 5.02%. Soma (SOMA3 and Lojas Renner (LREN3) followed, rising 3.47% and 2.98%.

The highs of the sector, however, were not enough to contain the fall of the index, which suffered mainly due to commodities.

Amid a scenario of greater monetary tightening and lower growth in the global economy, CSN’s common shares (CSNA3) dropped 4.43%, Marfrig (MRFG3), 3.10%, and JBS (JBSS3), 2.87%.

