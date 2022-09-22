In ‘access game’, Cruzeiro breaks Mineirão audience record in 2022

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Mineirão had almost 60 thousand fans in the duel between Cruzeiro and Vasco

Cruzeiro had a really special night this Wednesday (21/9). The team beat Vasco 3-0, for the 31st round of Série B, guaranteed access to Série A and even broke the attendance record at Mineirão in 2022. Gigante da Pampulha had 59,204 people, with an income of R$ 2,974,486.00.

Before tonight, Cruzeiro’s biggest audience of the season had been recorded against Fluminense, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, 58,844 fans watched the Celestial elimination after the 3-0 defeat to Rio de Janeiro. This was also Mineirão’s attendance record for the year.

In Serie B, Cruzeiro also had an audience of almost 60,000 people. In the games against Operário (52,751), Ponte Preta (58,076), Sampaio Corrêa (58,397), Criciúma (58,702) and Vasco, the audience surpassed 50,000 fans. In front of Bahia (49,066), Novorizontino (46,890), Tombense (42,274) and CRB (42,004), there were more than 40 thousand people in the Gigante da Pampulha.