In Mar do Sertão, Candoca opens the game with Lorena about separation and Tertulinho listens to everything | come around

The colonel’s son will be in when he hears the doctor arriving with Lorena (Mariana Sena). In order not to be seen, he will hide inside a chest! 😬
Tertulinho will hide from Candoca inside a trunk in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
Tertulinho will end up listening to the two’s conversation and will be disappointed by the woman’s revelation:
“Our marriage is no longer sustainable.”
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) reflects on marriage in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
“What does that mean?”, Lorena will ask.
Lorena (Mariana Sena) will react to her friend’s revelation in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Candoca’s answer to Lorena will be everything Tertulinho has avoided hearing 🤐😮💨
“I want to separate, Lorena…”
Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will reveal dissatisfaction with her marriage in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
The colonel’s son will be devastated, and to make matters worse, he will be shocked by a surprise visit from José/Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), who will be looking for Candoca.
“We need to resolve ourselves once and for all!”, says the businessman.
José Mendes/Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will appear at Candoca’s (Isadora Cruz) house — Photo: Globo
Unlucky goat devil this Tertulinho! Don’t miss the next chapters of Mar do Sertão. 🌵
21 set
Wednesday
Lorena convinces Labibe to help organize Candoca and Tertulinho’s wedding party. Timbó is enchanted by Xaviera, who disguises himself in front of Vanclei. Labibe gives up participating in the organization of the wedding party. Timbó notices the infestation of plagues in the Coronel’s land, and Xaviera is disappointed with the failure of her purchase. Candoca reveals to Lorena that he wants to separate from Tertulinho. José asks to talk to Candoca.
