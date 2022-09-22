In UN speech, Zelensky calls for punishment for Russian invasion of Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had a recorded speech shown this Wednesday (21) at the UN General Assembly. He claimed that a crime was committed against his nation and that he called for a “just punishment” for Russia for the war.

Zelensky listed some non-negotiable conditions for peace:

punishment for russian aggression

restoring Ukraine’s security

territorial integrity

security guarantees for Ukraine

His speech was recorded because the Ukrainian preferred not to leave Kiev, as your country continues to face invasion by Russian forces.

Zelensky demanded “punishment for the crime of aggression, punishment for violating borders and territorial integrity. Punishment that must remain in effect until internationally recognized borders are restored.”

The penalties the Ukrainian president is calling for against Russia include a ban on voting in international bodies and exercising his veto in the UN Security Council.

“Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world wants peace. And we have seen who is the only one who wants war. There is only one entity among all the UN member states who would say now if they could interrupt my speech that they are happy with this war, with your war,” he said.

“As long as the aggressor is part of decision-making in international organizations, he must be isolated from them,” he said.

“Sanctions against the aggressor are part of the peace formula,” said the Ukrainian president, as he presented his path to achieving peace in Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky said he “does not believe” Russia will use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, after Putin voiced his threats in a televised speech.

“I don’t think these weapons will be used. I don’t think the world will let that happen,” the Ukrainian head of state said, according to excerpts from the Ukrainian’s interview with German TV.

The Russian leader announced a mobilization of 300,000 reservists in Russia to reinforce the war in Ukraine and threatened the West with resorting to nuclear weapons.

“Tomorrow Putin will be able to say: ‘we want a part of Poland besides Ukraine, if not, we will use nuclear weapons,'” the Ukrainian president said.

“We cannot accept that kind of compromise,” he added. Ukraine “will continue the offensive”, she declared, adding that it “will certainly liberate (our) territories”.

‘This is not a bluff’, says Vladimir Putin during speech

Putin “wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including that of his own soldiers,” he added, referring to the mobilization decreed by Moscow.

“He needs an army of several million people against us, because he sees that most of those who arrive are fleeing,” he said of desertions in the Russian army.

“We know that they mobilized cadets, boys who didn’t know how to fight. They couldn’t even finish their training,” he said.