Income Tax 2022: refund must have an open consultation this Friday (23/09); see how to do

the payment of 5th and last batch gives Income Tax Refund will be released on the 30th of this month and, according to information from the Federal Revenue, this release will have a 4.22% correction, based on the basic interest rate of the economy (Selic).

Generally, consultations on values ​​are made available one week before payment of the refund. The deadline is scheduled for the 23rd, which will be this Friday. However, so far, the number of taxpayers who will receive the amounts and the total amount to be released has not been reported.

In the last batch of the Refund of the income taxa IRS made available the amount of R$ 6 billion to a total of 4.46 million taxpayers. Initially, a good part of the resources was released to those who had legal priority, such as people aged 60 and over; taxpayers with any type of physical or mental disability or serious illness; and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

Income Tax Refund

This year, the Internal Revenue Service reported that it recorded a record of declarations in the Income Tax. According to the agency, more than 36 million statements were delivered.

Now, the Revenue has created a schedule to make the payment. The calendar counts, in all, with five lots and, of the total, four are already available to taxpayers.

THE income tax refund is available for consultation through the official website of the Federal Revenue Service.

2022 Income Tax refund payment schedule

As reported previously, income tax refund is gradually being paid to citizens. Therefore, anyone who is still in the payment queue can still be reimbursed in the August or September batches.

So, check out the official calendar of income tax refund:

1st batch – May 31 (paid);

2nd batch – June 30 (paid);

3rd batch – July 29 (paid);

4th batch – August 31 (paid);

5th batch – September 30 (next scheduled release).

At first, if the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brasil.

Thus, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

Furthermore, it is important to highlight that the RFB will release consultations on the so-called residual batches from previous years, that is, taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh but later settled their accounts with the tax authorities. Inquiries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

in the Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

How to check the refund?

To check whether the refund has been received, the taxpayer must follow the following steps:

access the Federal Revenue website; Inform the CPF and date of birth; Click on “My Income Tax”; and Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the application of the IRS (available for Android and iOS).