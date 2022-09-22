Income Tax 2022: Revenue must release inquiries to the last batch of refund this Friday | Income tax

The consultation of the fifth and final batch of the 2022 Income Tax refund should start this Friday (23). The IRS has not yet confirmed the start date for the consultation, but it traditionally starts a week before the filing, which will take place on September 30.

The first four lots were paid on May 31, June 30, July 29 and August 31 to 17.3 million taxpayers.

IR 2022: Learn how to consult refund lots and see the calendar

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the declaration.

According to Income Tax rules, the refund amount is updated by the Selic rate accumulated from the month following the deadline for submitting the declaration until the month prior to payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit. Currently, the basic interest rate is 13.25% per year.

That is, in the next batches, the Selic rate will also be applied in the calculation of the refund amounts to be deposited.

If the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the taxpayer must reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal, accessing the address https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals) , 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

Queries can be made:

The taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, if he has fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”.

To find out if it’s in the fine mesh, taxpayers can also access the Income Tax “statement” on the Federal Revenue’s website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

See the step by step of the IR statement