Interest rates in the US: how a new high could affect Brazil

The Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) on Wednesday (21/9) raised the interest of the American economy by 0.75 percentage point, to the range of 3% to 3.25%.

This is the fifth increase this year, and with it, the rate has reached its highest level since 2008, when the global financial crisis erupted.

The sequence of increases is an attempt to contain the increase in inflation, pressured by the price of fuel and food, as a result of the war in Ukraine and the logistical disruptions caused by the lockdowns in response to Covid-19 in China.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the increases are needed to slow demand, easing pressures that drive prices up and preventing long-term damage to the economy.

However, the expectation at the moment is that interest rates will continue to rise in the United States, as the Federal Open Market Committee, which is part of the Fed and is responsible for regulating the rate, said in a statement.

The body said it was “prepared to adjust the monetary policy stance as appropriate should risks arise that could prevent the Committee from achieving its objectives.”

Fed projections point out that the base rate could reach 4.40% by the end of this year and reach 4.60% next year.

In turn, estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) indicate that the US economy should grow 0.2% in 2022 and 1.2% next year.

Projections also point out that US inflation should not return to the 2% target by 2025 – currently, it is at 8.3%, in the 12-month period up to August, according to the government.

Global interest rate increase

Banks in almost every country – with the big exceptions of Japan and China – are taking similar steps as they grapple with their own inflation problems.

In Brazil, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided on Wednesday to keep interest rates at 13.75%, after twelve consecutive increases, which raised the rate by 11.75 percentage points since March 2021, the biggest cycle of hikes. since 1999, when the inflation targeting regime was implemented.

One of the first effects for Brazil of the rise in interest rates in the United States for Brazil is that investors tend to take resources from developing countries and direct them to rich countries, considered safer.

“When the Fed raises interest rates, there is an inflow of capital into the United States to benefit from these higher interest rates”, explains Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

“As much as interest rates there are much lower than here, it is a much more reliable country. Thus, high interest rates lead to an outflow of resources from emerging countries to the American market.”

Slowdown or recession?

On the one hand, the rise in the United States and other developed countries points to a slowdown in the world economy ahead.

That’s because, when interest rates rise, it becomes more expensive for companies and families to borrow, which slows down economic activity.

This slowdown in the world economy reduces demand for goods and services, and may reduce Brazilian exports.

Vale also explains that the rise in US interest rates raises fears that the US economy is heading towards a recession.

This would further slow down the rest of the world, including Brazil, through exports.

Analysts still fear that the effect of rate hikes, which make debt more expensive, could lead to a bigger slowdown than expected.

The World Bank recently warned that rate hikes could push the global economy into a recession next year. chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

The world economy is expected to have its worst performance in more than a decade, with the exception of 2020, in 2023 because of the pandemic, said Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics. if given the choice between allowing inflation to remain high for a sustained period or driving the economy into recession, [os líderes de bancos centrais] would rather push the economy into recession,” says May.

On the other hand, reduced global activity could help contain inflation in Brazil, says Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos.

The country is going through an especially delicate moment in which the rise in prices is combined with pressure on public accounts due to measures adopted by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as the expansion of social benefits and specific tax cuts on the eve of the election.

“There is a potential for lower global growth, generating less pressure on prices. This may facilitate the work of the Brazilian Central Bank in combating inflation.”