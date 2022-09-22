Interest rates in the US: how a new high could affect Brazil

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Person pointing at graph with bullish curve

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Central banks around the world are raising their interest rates

The Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States) on Wednesday (21/9) raised the interest of the American economy by 0.75 percentage point, to the range of 3% to 3.25%.

This is the fifth increase this year, and with it, the rate has reached its highest level since 2008, when the global financial crisis erupted.

The sequence of increases is an attempt to contain the increase in inflation, pressured by the price of fuel and food, as a result of the war in Ukraine and the logistical disruptions caused by the lockdowns in response to Covid-19 in China.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the increases are needed to slow demand, easing pressures that drive prices up and preventing long-term damage to the economy.

