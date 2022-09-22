Ipea: July unemployment rate is 8.9%, the lowest since 2015 – News

The fee of unemployment in July this year was 8.9%, a drop of 3.9 pp (percentage points) compared to the same period of the previous year, according to IPEA (Institute of Applied Economic Research), linked to the Ministry of Economy. The calculations were made based on the data from the Continuous Pnad (Continuous National Household Sample Survey)verified by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Ipea submitted the result of Pnad Contínua, referring to the quarter ended in July, to a statistical treatment, to obtain the rate of the month and discount seasonal influences.

The result was a July 8.9% unemployment rate, lowest since July 2015, according to IPEA. In one year, there was a reduction of 28.7% of the unemployed population, almost 4 million lessfrom 13.6 million in July 2021 to 9.7 million in July 2022.





“This fall in unemployment reflects the good performance of the employed population, whose growth rate has been surprising positively, so that, in July, the number of employed persons in the Brazilian economy increased 7.5%, in the interannual comparisoncovering approximately 100.2 million people”, says the Letter of Conjuncture, published by IPEA on Tuesday (20).

In July 2021, the unemployment rate calculated by IPEA was 12.8%.

The institute’s document also provides the following analysis: “The positive effect of the good performance of the occupation on the reduction of unemployment could be even greater, if it were not for the increase in the participation rate, driven by a powerful growth of the workforce “.





Information from the Continuous PNAD

Data released by the IBGE on August 31 showed a 9.1% unemployment rate for the quarter ending July 2022compared to a result of 13.7%, in the quarter ended in July 2021. It was the lowest percentage since December 2015, said the agency.

With the decrease of 1.4 percentage points in the unemployment rate, the number of professionals who were still out of the workforce is equivalent to 9.9 million people, the lowest level since the quarter ended in January 2016, a decrease of 12 .9% (decrease of 1.5 million people) in the quarter, and 31.4% (less 4.5 million) in the year.





In the period between May and July, the number of employed persons was 98.7 million, a record in the historical series, which began in 2012, also according to figures from the Continuous PNAD.



