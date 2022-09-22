Ipec Ceará: Elmano appears ahead in second round simulations | Elections 2022 in Ceará

The PT candidate for governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas, appears ahead of Captain Wagner (UB) and Roberto Cláudio (PDT) in a simulation of the second round, according to a survey by Ipec (ex-Ibope) commissioned by TV Verdes Mares and released this Thursday (22).
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
In the simulation between Captain Wagner and Roberto Cláudio, the PDT candidate appears ahead.
Scenario 1: Captain Wagner x Roberto Cláudio
- Roberto Claudio: 43%
- Captain Wagner: 35%
- White or null: 16%
- Does not know or prefers not to give an opinion: 6%
Scenario 2: Captain Wagner x Elmano de Freitas
- Elmano de Freitas: 47%
- Captain Wagner: 35%
- White or Null: 11%
- Does not know or prefers not to give an opinion: 7%
Scenario 3: Elmano de Freitas vs Roberto Cláudio
- Elmano de Freitas: 40%
- Roberto Claudio: 34%
- White or Null: 18%
- Does not know or prefers not to give an opinion: 8%
The survey heard 1,200 people between the 19th and 21st of September in 56 municipalities in Ceará. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.
The research was registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under the number CE-03914/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-02694/2022.
Watch the news from Ceará on g1 in 1 minute: