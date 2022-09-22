Ipec survey in Pernambuco: Marília has 33%, and Danilo, Raquel, Miguel and Anderson appear tied, with 11% | 2022 Elections in Pernambuco

Candidates for the government of Pernambuco, in the order of the Ipec poll on September 21 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
In comparison with the survey released on September 6, Danilo and Miguel rose 3%, Raquel dropped two percentage points, and Anderson lost 1%. The movements took place within the margin of error, which indicates a stable scenario in the dispute for second place.
Stimulated voting intention:
Evolution of the percentage of voting intentions for the government of Pernambuco
Margin of error is plus or minus three points
Source: Ipec
The survey heard 1,504 people between the 18th and 20th of September in 57 municipalities in Pernambuco. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-00352/2022.
Stimulated and multiple response:
- Danilo Cabral (PSB): 23% (25% in the previous survey, on September 6)
- Anderson Ferreira (PL): 23% (19% in the previous survey)
- Pastor Wellington (PTB): 20% (18% in previous poll)
- Marília Arraes (Solidarity): 19% (16% in the previous survey)
- Miguel Coelho (União Brasil): 17% (14% in the previous survey)
- João Arnaldo (PSOL): 16% (14% in the previous survey)
- Jones Manoel (PCB): 14% (14% in previous survey)
- Ubiracy Olímpio (PCO): 13% (14% in previous survey)
- Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU): 13% (12% in the previous survey)
- Jadilson Firefighter (PMB): 13% (11% in the previous survey)
- Raquel Lyra (PSDB): 11% (11% in the previous survey)
- Could vote for everyone (spontaneous response): 3% (5% in previous poll)
- Don’t know: 19% (20% in previous survey)
Stimulated and unique response:
- Teresa Leitão (PT): 25% (24% in the previous survey, on September 6)
- André de Paula (PSD): 11% (10% in the previous survey)
- Gilson Machado (PL): 9% (9% in the previous survey)
- Guilherme Coelho (PSDB): 9% (9% in the previous survey)
- Carlos Andrade Lima (União Brasil): 3% (2% in the previous survey)
- Roberta Rita (PCO): 2% (3% in previous survey)
- Esteves Jacinto (PRTB): 2% (3% in previous survey)
- Eugênia Lima (PSOL): 1% (2% in the previous survey)
- Dayse Medeiros (PSTU): 1% (3% in previous survey)
- Teio Ramos (PMB): * (* in previous survey)
- Blanks and Nulls: 21% (19% in the previous survey)
- Didn’t know: 16% (17% in previous survey)
* Candidate Teio Ramos (PMB) does not appear in this survey, as his candidacy was withdrawn by the Brazilian Women’s Party.