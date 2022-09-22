IRB (IRBR3) reports new loss, CCR (CCRO3) has share reduced by BlackRock, Movida (MOVI3) in Europe and more

This Thursday’s corporate radar (22) highlights the new IRB loss, the sale of BlackRock’s stake in CCR and the purchase by Movida of a Portuguese car rental company.

The company recorded a loss of BRL 58.9 million in July 2022, reducing the loss of BRL 97.6 million in July 2021.

According to unaudited data released in a material fact yesterday, in the first seven months of 2022 the accumulated net loss was BRL 351.7 million, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2021 of BRL 253.7 million.

The premium issued totaled R$1.34 billion in July 2022, an increase of 15.6% compared to July 2021. In the first seven months of 2022, the premium issued reached the amount of R$5.03 billion, reduction of 4.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

The manager BlackRock reduced its stake in the concessionaire’s capital stock, now holding a stake of 4.856%. BlackRock also has derivatives referenced in CCR securities. Before the change, the manager had 5.07% of the company’s capital.

Last night, Movida informed the market that it acquired 100% of Drive on Holidays (DOH), a car rental company in Portugal. The purchase marks the entry of the Brazilian company into Europe, “enabling geographic and financial diversification”. The value of the transaction is 66 million euros, which includes a net debt of 11 million euros from the acquiree.

DOH was founded in Lisbon in 2011, today it has four stores adjacent to the main airports in Portugal and a fleet of approximately 3,300 vehicles, valued at 60 million euros. Between July 2021 and June 2022, the company achieved net income of 20.2 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 16.3 million.

The group of funds managed by the shareholder VELT Partners reduced its shareholding in the construction company, to 4.99% of its common shares. Previously, the shareholder owned 5.02% of MRV’s share capital.

The oil company announced changes to its digital transformation and innovation board. Juliano de Carvalho Dantas leaves and Paulo Palaia Sica joins, with a 37-year career in information technology. Sica has worked for companies such as Gol, Dasa and CVC, in addition to having provided consulting services for companies such as Movida and JSL.

“Petrobras thanks Juliano de Carvalho Dantas for his important leadership, dedication and contribution in his 19 years with the company and his work at the head of the Executive Board of Digital Transformation and Innovation”, says the company’s statement.

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3)

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$ 29.9 million. The amount is equivalent to R$0.168 per share of the company, subject to 15% withholding income tax. The benefit is for holders with a shareholding position on September 26 – the company’s shares will be traded “ex” as of the following day.

Holy Land (LAND3)

The company’s board approved a share buyback program for up to 251,240 shares, corresponding to 0.26% of the company’s total issuances.

The objective is to comply with the granting of the Company’s Long-Term Strategic Alignment Incentive Plan, and the shares may also be held in treasury, sold or cancelled, without reducing the company’s capital stock.

