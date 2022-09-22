Irene kicks Flora out of the ranch, says she’s going to cancel the contract to sell the mansion, but finds out that she no longer owns it: “it can’t be!”

In The favorite, Irene (Glória Menezes) will be deceived and will end up losing the ranch to Flora (Patricia Pillar). In the next chapters, the villain will have raised 500 million dollars with the merger between the Fontini Group and the bankrupt American company WPaper and will expel the Fontini family from the place.

At first, Flora will use an accomplice to buy the mansion. After Irene (Glória Menezes) signs the sale documents, Patrícia Pillar’s character will arrive out of nowhere to humiliate everyone. “I was the one who bought this ranch”, Flora will say, leaving Irene astonished.

Irene, in turn, will cast Out of Place, but will discover that she no longer has that power: “It can not be! (…) Get out of here murderer, out of my house”will speak. “Now everything on this ranch is mine”, will mock the blonde. They’ll start bartering, but Lara’s mother (Mariana Ximenes) won’t be intimidated.

“All the furniture, goods and improvements on this ranch are listed in an inventory. If you deprey something, you will answer in court.” she will mock, with a Machiavellian smile. “Good luck to you in your new life”will terminate the woman.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.