Isa Scherer shows off her newborn twins on an outdoor walk

MasterChef winner Isa Scherer posed with her babies taking a walk in the park

the great champion of MasterChef Brazil, Isa Scherer, shared with the followers a beautiful family click. The cook became even more famous by winning the 2021 edition of the traditional reality culinary show, aired by TV Band. On the occasion, she stood out by presenting innovative and, of course, very tasty dishes!

A short time later, Isabella ended up on the coveted list of “Forbes Under 30”. The selection highlights young Brazilians who are a reference in their sectors. Isa was mentioned in the gastronomy category.

Last August 29, the chef was the mother of a beautiful couple of twins. Little Mel and Bento are 24 days old. The babies are the result of the cook’s relationship with her boyfriend Rodrigo Calazans.

First-time dads share the good times with their family on social media. This Tuesday (20), the couple took the little ones for a walk outside. In the beautiful clicks, the quartet appears together and the newborns caught the attention of internet users.

“Today was the day to (try to) walk in the park,” he wrote. Isa Scherer, when counting the troubles he went through with the puppies. Turns out she had to change one of the babies that made the biggest mess! The little boy wanted to breastfeed and the mother had to go and breastfeed him in the car so that his back wouldn’t hurt.

Rodrigo Calazans also had fun telling how the quartet’s tour was! “Expectation: Putting on my Paternos superpower glasses that makes me look at 2 babies simultaneously… Realities: hiding the tiredness!”, joked the model.

The family clicks garnered a lot of praise. “The most beautiful little ones in the world!”, melted a follower. Another was delighted: “Too beautifulsssssssssssss!!!”. One netizen wished: “May you be very happy.” And yet another defined it: “Cuteness”.

Isabella Schererwhich became known as Isa Schereris the athlete’s daughter Fernando Scherer, the Xuxa. The Brazilian swimmer is one of the biggest names in the sport and holds many records and two Olympic medals in swimming pools.

