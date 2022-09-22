“It was cut against Vasco because of that”; Matheus Bidu ‘ready’ at Cruzeiro and situation is exposed to Corinthians

The fans of Corinthians are tired of knowing that the priority right now is for the team to focus and be prepared to the fullest with an eye on the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, which is scheduled for October 12 and 19. The team led by Vítor Pereira should spare some players in the commitments for the Brazilian Championship, even if some do not agree.

Nonetheless, it is impossible to exclude the fact that some plans for the next season are already starting to be made, even if discreetly, even more involving arrivals and departures.. If on the one hand the Portuguese coach has his permanence uncertain, names like Robson Bambu, for example, live their last moments at Timão.

As for reinforcements, Matheus Bidu is one of the interests of Alvinegro, Palmeiras and Santos, precisely because of his qualities that are being seen this season playing for Cruzeiro. Corinthians’ intention is to bring him to be a “shadow” of Fábio Santos, precisely because Lucas Piton can be sold, in addition to being criticized by Fiel at various times.

Nonetheless, the cruzeirense left-back went through a problem that generated repercussions: Raposa beat Vasco last Wednesday (21) and secured access, but Bidu was out. The miners’ official claim was that the cut was due to personal problems, but journalist Jorge Nicola found out that, in fact, there was a punishment for arriving late to the last training session.

According to the source cited above, the main problem was that the young man did not warn that he would resolve a health issue for a family member, because he did not expect the flight to be delayed. Faced with this, coach Paulo Pezzolano, along with the board, decided to remove him from the team for two matches. All this was confirmed by a person from the player’s staff. It is worth remembering that a fine on the side’s salary is not ruled out.