Itapemirim and Kaissara are declared bankrupt and Suzantur is authorized to operate lines

Decision is from this Wednesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first instance, with an appeal

ADAMO BAZANI

Arthur Ferrari collaborated

Judge João Oliveira Rodrigues Filho, of the São Paulo Court of Justice, assisted the judicial administrator EXM Partners and decreed this Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the bankruptcy of the companies of the Itapemirim Group:

For the reasons mentioned above and based on art. 73, items IV and VI, § 1 with art. 94, III, “b” of Law 11.101/2005, DECREE today the BANKRUPTCY of VIAÇÃOITAPEMIRIM SA (CNPJ: 27.175.975/0001-07); TRANSPORTADORA ITAPEMIRIM SA (CNPJ: 33.271.511/0001-05); ITA ITAPEMIRIM TRANSPORTES SA (CNPJ: 34.537.845/0001-32); IMOBILIÁRIA BIANCA LTDA. (CNPJ: 31.814.965/0001-41); COLA COMERCIAL E DISTRIBUIDORA LTDA. (CNPJ: 31.719.032/0001-75); FLECHA SA TURISMO, COMÉRCIO E INDÚSTRIA (CNPJ: 27.075.753/0001-12), and; VIAÇÃOCAIÇARA LTDA. (CNPJ: 11.047.649/0001-84), provided that the creditors will have reconstituted their rights and guarantees under the conditions originally contracted, deducting the amounts paid and except for the acts validly performed within the scope of the judicial reorganization.

This is the first instance, subject to appeal. The decision does not involve the airline.

In the decision, the judge took into account the suspicions of embezzlement during the management of Itapemirim, the sending of R$ 45 million from the bus companies to the company ITA – Transportes Aéreos created by Sidnei Piva, the debt of more than R$ 2 billion in irremediable taxes and illegalities in the Judicial Recovery Plan.

The decision also allows the leasing of the Kaissara and Itapemirim lines, in addition to structures for 12 months to Suzantur, a company that operates urban buses in ABC Paulista and São Carlos (SP)

A proposal was then made by TRANSPORTADORA TURÍSTICA SUZANO LTDA. (“SUZANO”), expressing interest in the lease, for a period of 12 (twelve) months, renewable for an equal period, of all lines, counters, brands and part of the operating properties of the Companies under Reorganization. Attaches a proposal to the records duly signed by the company’s representatives and e-mail through which the said content was received. It understands that a partial or total lease operation of the assets and lines of the Itapemirim Group proves to be advantageous to the Bankrupt Estate and to the creditors, therefore, in general terms: a. It would maintain the activities, at least partially, regarding the interstate and intercity bus service, making sure that the respective locations do not lose, partially or totally, the displacement services; B. It would preserve the leased assets, which would remain under the responsibility of the lessor, and resources could also be directed to preserve the remaining assets

It would allow viable time for the correct evaluation of all assets for timely sale in the form of the LREF; d. It would bring greater value to the leased assets, as the timely sale could take place in a block format, and without interruption of activities. Considering this situation, the current legal, financial and commercial situation of the companies belonging to the Itapemirim Group, in particular, the procedures that would be necessary before the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) to proceed validly with the lease and subsequent sale judicial review of these assets, believes that, in the context of art. 99, item IX of the LREF, the Court, when declaring the bankruptcy of the Group, determines the closure of its activities, sealing of establishments and collection of assets, but, at the same opportunity, authorizes the Bankrupt Estate to enter into an emergency lease agreement of its assets under the terms of the proposal presented, for a minimum period of 12 (twelve) months, in an injunction, in order to preserve the activities of the lines, pursuant to art. 117 and following of the LRF, until there is a designation of a subsequent competitive process for the sale of the operation of the lines.

In order to preserve publicity and equality of conditions that

permeate said procedure in creditors contests, I inform the interested parties regarding the proposal for the lease of the assets attached to the records, and, on this occasion,

I AUTHORIZE AND RATE the conclusion of the contract between the Bankrupt estate and the Carrier

Turistica Suzano Ltda., under the terms of the attachment hereto, on an injunction and emergency basis, in accordance with art. 49 of Law No. 10,223/2001 (ANTT), thus aiming at the efficient settlement of

assets of the Itapemirim Group, at an opportune moment, protecting the interests of the community of

creditors.

EXM Partners continues as a judicial administrator.

The judicial recovery had dragged on since March 2016.

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Arthur Ferrari collaborated