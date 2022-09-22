Itapemirim Group has bankruptcy decreed in the São Paulo court





Decision of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) today (21) decreed the bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group. The company has been in judicial recovery since 2016 and owes about R$253 million to creditors, in addition to R$2.2 billion in taxes.

Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues, of the 1st Court of Judicial Recovery of São Paulo, determined the unavailability of assets and seizure of existing values ​​in bank accounts of Sidnei Piva de Jesus, shareholder and chairman of the group at the time of the acts that led the companies to smash.

The magistrate points out that there are indications of “patrimonial confusion” between Itapemirim and the company Piva Consulting LTDA.

In the same action, the judge authorized the lease of assets from Itapemirim to Transportadora Turística Suzano. “Thus aiming at the efficient liquidation of the assets of the Itapemirim Group, at an opportune moment, protecting the interests of the collective of creditors”, points out the decision.





Understand

Despite being in judicial recovery since 2016, the conglomerate launched the airline ITA in May 2021. On December 17 of the same year, the company announced the suspension of operations, stating that the stoppage was temporary for an internal restructuring.

After the problems in air transport, Itapemirim also announced, at the end of December, that it would withdraw bus lines and reduce the number of cities served on its road routes.

In January, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) prohibited Itapemirim from resuming the sale of airline tickets.

Agência Brasil requested a position from Itapemirim, but there was no response until the publication of this article.

Information from Agência Brasil




