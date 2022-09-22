“It’s hard to overcome this blow”, says mother of the boy who would have been abused by José Dumont – RecordTV

O Alert City showed an excerpt from the interview with the mother of the 12-year-old boy who, according to police, was allegedly abused by actor José Dumont. The woman told details of the approach of the accused and assured that he had not perceived any malice.

The victim’s mother says that all gifts and money were delivered directly to the child, but assured that she was always by her son’s side.

She also reported that her son is very fond of movies and series. With that, the interest of becoming an actor and study theater at school.

On weekends, the boy stayed at his mother’s shop and it would have been there that the child met the actor. “He [José] was a customer of the establishment and always asked how my son was at the theater”, he reveals.

According to the mother, José would give the boy tips and the two would talk in places visible to her and when they moved away, they were only a few meters away.

The woman says she never suspected the actor. She believed that José was trying to help the boy and assured that she did not know about the abuse. “Always very attentive, I didn’t suspect anything”.

Now, the boy’s mother wants the actor to pay for the crime and fights to protect him. “It’s hard to overcome this thud”, he vents.



