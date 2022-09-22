“It’s not the greatest team in Brazil” Felipão humiliates Brazilian club in an interview

Felipe

September 21, 2022 · 4:17 pm

O athletic tied in 2 to 2 as Cuiabalast Sunday, and remains “parked” in sixth place in the Brazilian championship. Acting in front of his fans, in the Arena da BaixadaO Drilling conceded a goal very early, but managed to turn the score around in the first half. Even with one more player in the complementary stage, the red-black team did not get the victory.

After the match, the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, in a press conference, did not spare the cast of criticism. The experienced commander warned that the group needs to understand the level of the championship, as well as its capacity. Despite having managed to reach the final of the Liberatorseliminating the palm treesO athletic has stumbled upon technically inferior teams in the Brazilian.

“We are good, but not this wonder we think. We managed to reach the final of the Liberators. However, to play Brazilian championshipalmost all teams are the same”, said Felipe, who was still irritated by the posture of his players on the field. The coach made a painful self-criticism when Drilling.

“We were fast-paced. The idea of ​​being second, third makes us take certain attitudes. We won’t be. So we have to stop this. It’s not the biggest team in Brazil, forget it. It’s a competitive team. We have to know how to play.” For the coach, the match served as a warning to the defects that could appear against the Flamengoat the end of Liberators.