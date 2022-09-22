It’s on NBB, it’s on sportv: channel broadcasts National Basketball League again | nbb

Few sports move fans’ emotions as much as basketball. Who has never held their breath in the last seconds of a match, watching an orange ball make its way between the player’s hands and then “cry”, “cry” and “cry” before falling into the basket? Breathtaking bids like this are a trademark of Novo Basquete Brasil, the most important and disputed competition of the sport in the country, which is officially back on sportv channels.

Franca Basquete was the champion of the last season of the NBB — Photo: Marcos Limonti/Sesi Franca

The contract between the National Basketball League and Globo is valid for two years and provides for the transmission of more than 40 games throughout the 2022/2023 season, including first and second round matches and NBB playoffs, Super 8 Cup games. and the Jogo das Estrelas, which takes place in March next year, in Belo Horizonte. NBB matches will always be shown on Thursday evenings. The opening game of the competition, on October 15, will be at 6:30 pm, between Minas and Flamengo.

This is the beginning of a partnership that has brought professionalism and innovation to the management of Brazilian basketball. Globo was the first major supporter of the National League when it was founded in 2008, and together the two institutions created the concept of Novo Basquete Brasil, a competition that celebrates its 15th anniversary this season and has become synonymous with technical quality, attracted the advertising market and won the hearts of fans. Liga and Globo also worked together to transform the Jogo das Estrelas into the biggest sports entertainment event in the country.

– It is very good to be able to say that we are back in sportv. We will have even more comprehensive coverage for the competitions we organize, ensuring that the best of Brazilian basketball will reach more fans. In addition, we offer a very important space for clubs that are part of the League to promote their business partners. With greater visibility for our games, the NBB becomes even stronger and more attractive to athletes, sponsors and fans – says the president of the National Basketball League, Delano Franco.

The vision is shared by the League’s Vice President of Communication, Thiago Meirelles:

– We are very happy to return to Grupo Globo with sportv broadcasts and coverage of our competitions. All those involved in the basketball ecosystem benefit from the partnership, as it increases the distribution of our content throughout Brazil – analyzes Thiago.

– It is a pleasure to be able to offer basketball fans the games of the main national competition of the modality, reinforcing sportv’s commitment to bringing the best sports events to the public. The NBB re-signified the connection between basketball and Brazilian fans and brought back great sports idols. We are proud to resume this partnership – says Marcelo Fernandes, Sportv’s Product Manager