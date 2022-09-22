Iza commits an embarrassing gaffe at dinner for Viola Davis at the home of Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos promoted the meeting between the actress and black personalities of Brazilian culture

Taís Araújo and Lázaro Ramos opened the doors of the house to a historic moment in Brazilian black culture. The couple promoted a dinner, last Sunday (18), for the American actress Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, and gathered among the guests the main black names in dramaturgy. music and art.

Among those who attended the dinner are: Zezé Motta, Iza, Seu Jorge, Ícaro Silva, Dandara Mariana, Djamila Ribeiro, Léa Garcia, Flávia Oliveira and others. The moment was shared by virtually everyone on social media in a climate of total euphoria.

But, one episode marked the night. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off, the singer Iza ended up committing such a gaffe. That’s because all the guests took souvenirs and gifts for the hosts and also for the protagonist of the movie ‘A Mulher Rei’.

However, the owner of the hit ‘Pesadão’ would have arrived there with “empty hands”, which created an uncomfortable atmosphere among those present at the meeting. According to the columnist’s sources, the singer did not take anything to either the actress or the owners of the house.

Despite this, what really prevailed was the atmosphere of total harmony and relaxation. Viola Davis made the line discreet and avoided revealing the treats she received from the guests, taking all the gifts still packed home, unlike Taís who made a point of thanking each one showing her gratitude among everyone.