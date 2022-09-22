Jorge Jesus is in the sights of Atlético-MG, says newspaper

Jesus is coming back? According to information from the Portuguese press, coach Jorge Jesus is not happy at Fenerbahçe and already has talks in progress to coach Atlético Mineiro in 2023.

According to Portugal’s “Record” newspaper, in recent days, Mister has had conversations with entrepreneurs linked to Atlético Mineiro, aiming at a possible change in charge of Cuca for next season. Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Galo is 7th in the Brazilian Championship and only a remote chance of title remains, in addition to the dispute for the spot in the continental competition of 2023.

After Cuca’s departure, at the end of last year, Atlético came to sound out Jorge Jesus to take over the team. Unsuccessful in hiring the Portuguese, he brought the Argentine Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, fired after being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil to Flamengo.

The Portuguese is back on the athletic radar, which is going through a troubled phase, with just one victory in the last five games of the Brasileirão. However, another Portuguese newspaper, “A Bola” claims that Fenerbahçe is already moving to renew Jorge Jesus’ contract before the World Cup.

With a contract until the end of the European season, in June 2023, Jorge Jesus has just 14 games ahead of Fenerbahçe. In sixth in the Turkish Championship, the club was eliminated in the qualifying round of the Champions League to Dynamo Kiev and disputes the Europa League.