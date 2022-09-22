Jorge Jesus is not happy in Turkey, wants to return to Brazil and is probed by Atlético-MG, says Portuguese newspaper

Portuguese coach has contract with Fenerbahçe until June 2023

a return of Jorge Jesus to Brazilian football started to gain strength. According to the Portuguese newspaper recordO Mr. talked in recent days with businessmen linked to the Atlético-MGwhich has not yet defined the permanence of cuca for the next season.

O ESPN.com.br spoke with sources linked to Atlético-MG’s football command, who stated that the information is nothing more than “speculation” at the moment. Yet, the club has not yet sought any other coach. However, Cuca is not guaranteed in office for 2023.

Currently in Fenerbahce, Jorge Jesus is in Portugal and will return to Turkey in the next few days after the FIFA Date. However, according to the Portuguese vehicle, the coach is not happy in Istanbul and has the desire to return to Brazilwhere he was a multi-champion for the Flamengo.

Between 2019 and 2020, he won more titles (5) than defeats (4). O Mr. lifted the glasses from CONMEBOL Libertadores, Brazilian championship, Brazilian Super Cup, South American Recopa and Carioca Championship.

The main objective with Fenerbahçe was to qualify for the group stage of Champions League. However, in the second phase of the competition ended up being eliminated by the Kiev dynamo. At the Turkish Championshipoccupies the 6th placement, three points behind the leaders Adana Demirspor and Galatasaraybut with one less game.

the idea of Ali Koçpresident of Feneris to renew Jorge Jesus’ contract during the break for world Cup from Qatar. Mister’s current contract with the Turkish team runs until June 2023.

At Atlético-MG, the future of the technical command. After returning in 2022, Cuca has been doing a lot of ups and downs. Its continuity for the next season is still being studied by the rooster.