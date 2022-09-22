Jorginho says that Vasco’s strategy was to attack Cruzeiro: “We were brave” | vasco

Vasco reached its eighth consecutive defeat away from home this Wednesday lose to Cruzeiro 3-0 at Mineirão . Despite the second setback in three games ahead of the team, Jorginho highlighted the courage of the Vasco team, which went to Mineirão in search of a victory. In the coach’s assessment, Vasco was superior until the first Cruzeiro goal.

– Our game idea was not to retreat too much, to attack Cruzeiro. We managed to do that until the 24th minute, even though we didn’t manage to dominate, but we had the construction, plays with the ball in depth. With two minutes in, we had two corners, we managed to press, we scored on top, we weren’t intimidated. Cruzeiro usually has enormous superiority here and, even conceding a goal, we were much better in the 24 minutes. The goal destabilized, it has been recurring to take goals hitting our defense, this is almost impossible to avoid, a ball that deflects in the defender – declared the coach, who added:

– But the most important thing is that we were not cowards, we were brave, we believed that it was possible to win. The substitutions were to make the team more offensive. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough, Cruzeiro is a very qualified team and we couldn’t give them those opportunities. It wasn’t a three-goal game. If we had turned the first half 0-0, we would have had a different second half. They played very calmly and we were looking for the result.

1 of 3 Jorginho in Cruzeiro vs Vasco — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Jorginho in Cruzeiro vs Vasco — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Vasco played a balanced game until Cruzeiro’s first goal, in the 24th minute of the first half. In the bid, Eguinaldo slipped in front of the area and gave the ball to the opponent, who finished and saw Danilo Boza deflect to deceive Thiago Rodrigues. The defender was also inattentive in the second play by allowing Bruno Rodrigues to pass behind his back. Finally, the ball returned to Boza in the third Cruzeiro goal. Jorginho took responsibility for the failures.

– Any failure of any athlete was chosen by me, so any responsibility is mine. The coach should never blame the athlete in any way. We have a team that will reach the goal and will return to Serie A. That’s right, this will happen, regardless of any situation, we are united, so if someone failed is the coach – said Jorginho.

Best moments: Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Vasco, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

After the defeat to Cruzeiro, Vasco will have eight days free to train. The carioca club will only return to the field against Londrina, in direct confrontation for access, next Thursday (29). The match, valid for the 32nd round of Série B, will be held at 9:30 pm, in São Januário. Tickets for the match are already sold out.

Other statements by Jorginho:

– As it has happened, unfortunately in the away games, it has also happened in the home games, which we have also been very effective, we have won our games, which have not been easy, but ours have been very important home wins. As time goes by, we become much more aware of the players in the group, of our athletes.

-I have no doubt that when we talk to each other, even after the games, when we feel the defeats, this is very important. Often when we lose, we pay a lot of attention to what was really bad, but we are sure that we will achieve the goal. The next home game against Londrina is very important, depending on the result that Londrina will have against Ponte, but there is no doubt that we will achieve the objective.

– It happens, I was an athlete, Eguinaldo is a very important player, he slipped, it happened, unhappiness. I always tell my athletes to pay attention to the boot they are going to wear, especially here, which is a fast field, so we have to be prepared. But Eguinaldo will continue to be an important player for us and in the next game he will play, he is in, I have no doubt that he will play the last seven wonderful games and help us reach our goal.

Decision against London

– Every game is a big decision, this game here was a decision, we knew that if we won today here we would put the weight on Londrina, with six points ahead of them, so each game is our game lives, and the focus is on our ranking.

