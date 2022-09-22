José Serra after discovering the disease campaigns without appearing

Politician discovered incurable disease last year

Last year, about a year ago, Senator José Serra from the PSDB, in São Paulo, announced that he had been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson’s disease, which “requires a period of adaptation to medication”.

He then, at the time, asked for a four-month leave of absence from his position, also saying that he would also treat his sleep disorder.

“The congressman is in good health, but he opted for the removal so that his alternate, José Aníbal, can take over, without leaving the seat of senator for São Paulo vacant during the period of the experimental treatment. The decision will also avoid possible stoppages in the progress of projects in favor of the country”, says the note at the time.

Before that, in June, he had been admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês in São Paulo, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Despite being asymptomatic, he was quarantined at the hospital, which identified mild pneumonia in the senator.

On July 6, still in Sírio-Libanês, he underwent catheterization and placement of a stent in one of the arteries of the heart and was discharged four days later.

“The senator, who has already approved 26 bills in the House – of which 11 have already become law – and has another 47 proposals awaiting a vote in the Senate and 16 in the Chamber, is sure that, at the end of this period, he will resume his activities with full force. the willingness and proactivity that have guided his work in the Senate since 2015”, concludes the note.

CAMPAIGN WITHOUT APPEARING ON TV

Currently, José Serra is running for a seat as Federal Deputy for the state of São Paulo, however, a curious fact is that he is not appearing on TV to ask for a vote, during electoral hours, only his number appears for the voter to vote, but he doesn’t show up on screen.