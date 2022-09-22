Journalist Felippe Facinicani fired from ESPN; know the reason

the journalist Felipe Facincani was fired from ESPN on Wednesday. The information was first disclosed by UOL. O THROW! found that the commentator’s dismissal was due to relationship problems with the channel’s team.

Facincani was hired by FOX Sports in 2017 and joined the ESPN team after Disney bought FOX. O L! also sought the channel for an official position, which sent a statement:

“Journalist Felippe Facincani is no longer part of the team of commentators on Disney’s sports channels. We thank you for all your efforts and wish you success in your new professional stage”, brought the note.

Facincani has also worked on Rádio Bandeirantes, Rádio Bradesco FM, Rádio Estadão, Rede TV!, Terra and Jovem Pan. He participated in shows like “F90” and “Sportscenter”.