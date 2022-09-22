Just today! Buy a Nespresso Vertuo and get 25 Sphere points per dollar spent + welcome gift

THE Ball is offering 25 points per dollar spent on selected Nespresso Vertuo coffeemakers through the Luxury Loyalty website. Offer is valid only today (22).

bonus

25 points per dollar: exclusive for the purchase of selected Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines;

3 points per dollar: other Nespresso products.

Conditions

Products eligible for the offer: selected Nespresso Vertuo coffee machines;

Payment method: all payment options available at the time of purchase are valid for this campaign.

Other products score 3 points per real.

How to participate

Access Luxury Loyalty through the Esfera website; Click on “Go to partner website”; Choose the desired product and proceed with the purchase; Ready! Points will be credited within 45 (forty-five) days after receipt of the product(s).

purchase example

During the purchase process, note that the amount of points that will be accumulated is indicated. See two examples below:

Nespresso Vertuo Next Cherry Red Coffee Maker – 110V

Nespresso coffee maker Vertuo Next Matte Black – 220V

We advise you to take photos or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

welcome gift

Nespresso is offering a welcome gift to anyone who purchases a new Nespresso coffee maker. In the case of Vertuo machines, the present consists of:

Voucher of BRL 100.00

30% discount on Nespresso subscription.

It is worth mentioning that the coffee maker already comes with 14 capsules in the box.

Nespresso Vertuo Next

The Nespresso Vertuo Next was launched last year, with a modern design and the possibility of extracting the coffee in five different measures: Espresso (40 ml); Double Espresso (80 ml); Grand Lungo (150 ml); Signature (230 ml); and Craft Brew (535 ml).

Each of the measures has a specific capsule, and each capsule has a bar code that will be read by Vertuo Next to extract exactly the ideal measure of that coffee. In the Esfera offer with Luxury Loyalty, black and red machines are available in 100v and 200v voltages.

Comment

The current promotion is a great opportunity for you who were already thinking about purchasing a Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker, this being one of the best offers ever offered by the partnership for this type of item.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the promotion is valid only today and stocks are limited. Therefore, if you want to take advantage of the offer, be quick!

Also remember to always compare prices with other retailers and assess if the offer makes sense for your profile.

To participate, access the Luxury Loyalty website through Esfera.