Justice decrees bankruptcy of the Itapemirim Group after debt totaling R$ 2 billion

The São Paulo Court of Justice ruled today (21) the bankruptcy of Grupo Itapemirim, a road and air transport company. Judicial recovery has been taking place since 2016 and debts amount to R$200 million and another R$2 billion in pending expenses with taxes and social security.

The Group was once considered one of the largest in the country in the field of intercity bus travel.

The decision is by Judge João de Oliveira Rodrigues, of the 1st Court of Judicial Recovery of São Paulo. He also made the assets of Sidnei Piva de Jesus, owner of the company, unavailable, as he understood that Piva Consulting, another company of his, would have generated “patrimonial confusion”, that is, it would have mixed the income of the two legal entities.

Itapemirim was founded by Camilo Cola, a former member of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). Afterwards, it was sold for R$1 to Sidnei Piva de Jesus, already in the process of judicial recovery.

In 2021, the company started to offer air transport, but the operation lasted only six months, leaving thousands of passengers without traveling at the end of the year and generating several complaints in consumer protection bodies and also a series of lawsuits.

In the decision, the judge also authorized a contract of pasta bankrupt with the carrier Suzano which, for at least one year, will assume the services offered by the group.

O UOL try to contact Itapemirim and wait for a response.