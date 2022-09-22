Justin Bieber’s Cache Beats Rock in Rio Record; Look

Rock in Rio may be over, but the festival is still a topic of conversation. According to columnist Leo Dias, Justin Bieber broke the festival’s record in terms of fees: the artist received 5 million dollarswhich is equivalent to approximately R$ 26 million for the presentation.

Bieber performed on Palco Mundo, the festival’s main stage, on Sunday, September 4, and sang 23 songs in 1 hour and 35 minutes of show.

After the performance, which took place under rumors of cancellation of the shows of the ‘Justice World Tour’, the rumors were confirmed. Justin canceled all the shows that would still happen in Brazil and in several other countries.

“After leaving the stage, exhaustion took over me and I realized that I need to make my health a priority now. So I will be taking a break from touring for the time being,” he wrote in a statement.

