Justin Bieber’s Cache for Rock in Rio is revealed and breaks festival record

Justin Bieber played one of the biggest shows in the history of Rock in Rio.

From the expected show of Justin bieber at Rock in Rio two weeks ago, many people want to know how much the artist earned for the unique performance in Brazil in 2022. Now, LeoDias’ column on the Metrópoles website claims to have discovered exactly how much the singer pocketed to land in Rio and sing 23 songs on the World Stage of the City of Rock.

According to the portal, Justin bieber received 5 million dollars, the equivalent of more than R$ 26 million reais to participate in the festival. The 28-year-old singer was the last attraction of Palco Mundo on Sunday (4/9) and also one of the most anticipated attractions of the event. JB put on a great show despite not being in good mental health and canceling his entire Latin American tour soon after.

Bieber arrived in Brazil a few hours before performing, landed in Rodrigo de Freitas, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, accompanied of course by his wife, Hailey Bieber. The historic moment marked his last performance of him before the cancellation of the Justice World Tour as quoted.

In this year, the Rock in Rio returned to Brazil after a long period of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In order for this return to be at a high level, the party and the presence of the biggest names in music, the organization of the event usually disburses millionaire figures, and this edition had the biggest fee in the history of the event, if the 26 million reais for Bieber be confirmed.

Until then, the rapper Drake he was the highest paid artist in all editions of what is the biggest festival in Latin America. With the value of the dollar at the time, he received about 15 million reais from the festival’s production. It is worth remembering that many give as this the main reason the Canadian star did not cancel his show, which was done under a lot of rain. Drizzy even canceled the TV broadcast of his show, because he thought he wouldn’t be able to put on a good show for fans who came from home.

However, we do not know the value of many artists’ fees, such as Beyonce at the Rock in Rio in 2013. The pop diva’s performance could have cost millions of dollars. In 2010, when she brought her “I Am? Tour” to Brazil, the singer’s fee was in the range of US$ 1.5 million.

In 2019, producers of Lollapalooza Brasil tried to hire the couple Beyonce and Jay-Z for $4 million, but both declined the invitation, indicating that the figures are even higher to convince them to participate in a music festival.