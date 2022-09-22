Kerline becomes a key player in the game after buying a fight with Deolane

Kerline Cardoso, surprisingly, proved to be an indispensable character (at least for now) for A Fazenda 14. Deolane Bezerra’s rival in the game, the ex-BBB21 is one of the few in Itapecerica da Serra who has the courage to face the franc- favorite for the R$1.5 million prize of the rural reality show on Record TV and for us, the more disagreements there are, the better.

The Ceará native almost ran the risk of being the first to be eliminated from another confinement after getting annoyed with one of the biggest names of the season (Deolane). She narrowly escaped this Tuesday’s countryside (20/9): Tiago Ramos had 6 votes against 10. Pointed out by the lawyer and company as false and forced, the girl who cried a lot at BBB21 did not lay down for the doctor and set up the biggest shack, once again, with the blonde.

Kerline’s stay is necessary in The Farm 14 so that the question of confusion is not polarized by Deborah Albuquerque and Kevin’s ex. For now, she is the only one who manages to take the peace of the lawyer since the “Phoenix” or “Peacock” is already a familiar figure of Deolane and does not affect her anymore. And what the public least wants to see is a doctor in peace mode, right?

It seems that the vocative “pobi da Ker” has its days numbered and after the dreaded first week in the game, the young woman must intend even more friction with her rival and we are already here hoping for that to happen.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.