King Charles III has already caused a plane crash in Scotland with millions of damages







King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, caused a plane crash Photo: Playback/Channel 5

A plane crash nearly ended the possibility of Charles III becoming king. That’s because the life of the then Prince of Wales was put at risk, as well as the lives of 11 other people on June 29, 1994. He was responsible for the aircraft’s unsuccessful landing, which resulted in millionaire damage.

At the time of the accident, Charles was going through a delicate moment, in the midst of his separation from Princess Diana, and he was under pressure from public opinion.

According to Graham Laurie, who was piloting the plane, Elizabeth II’s eldest son asked to land the plane, drawing on his experience as a pilot in the British Armed Forces. At the moment of landing, the plane touched the ground abruptly and three tires burst, causing the aircraft to leave the runway.

The flight had departed Aberdeen, Scotland, bound for Islay Airport, on an island near the west of the country. The plane was a British Aerospace BAe-146-100 from the British government and had 11 people on board.

According to the commander, in an interview with the British press, he was reluctant, but eventually agreed and took the blame for the accident. At the time of landing, the approach was unstable due to strong winds. As a result, the aircraft was higher and faster than it should have to land on that runway. When the plane touched down, the brakes took a while to apply. The plane stopped on the grass with its ‘nose’ sunk in the mud. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

Loss

At the time, embarrassed, Charles denied it was an accident and said he had just crossed the end of the track. Financially, US$ 1.6 million was disbursed for necessary repairs.

In 1995, a final report on the accident was issued by the UK Ministry of Defence. Charles announced that he would no longer fly planes and helicopters, due to the collision the previous year.

The commanders were accused of negligence for failing to warn Charles of the poor conditions for the landing, and the monarch was exonerated. Years later, Graham Laurie took full responsibility for the accident in a documentary produced by channel 5.

