Larissa Manoela has a diagnosis of polycystic ovary; what are the symptoms? – 09/20/2022

The actress Larissa Manoela told her followers, this Tuesday (20), a new discovery about her health. She was diagnosed with polycystic ovary and spoke about the difficulties women face.

“Yesterday, through a detailed ultrasound, I found out that in addition to endometriosis, I also have polycystic ovary. It’s not easy being a woman,” she said.

The actress said that the news left her shaken. “The positive diagnosis scares and I confess to be destabilized. But I am sure that I will find the best treatment for both diseases”, she wrote. In May of this year, Larissa had already commented on the diagnosis of endometriosis

What is polycystic ovary syndrome and what symptoms?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is an endocrinological disorder, but frequent in gynecology, and affects 6 to 10% of women of childbearing age. It is characterized by the absence of menstruation and an increase in some hormones.

In addition, according to gynecologist Larissa Cassiano, columnist for VivaBem, it is one of the main causes of infertility.

Patients with the syndrome have complaints of irregular menstruation, increased body hair and oily skin, symptoms that have to do with increased rates of male hormones in the body.

Loss of libido, difficulty getting pregnant or infertility, insulin resistance and weight gain added to the difficulty of losing weight, in addition to small cysts on the ovaries identified on ultrasound, are also signs of the problem.

The causes of the syndrome are unknown, but the set of metabolic changes it causes can lead to a future risk of cardiovascular disease.

How is the diagnosis?

It is done after analysis of blood tests, patient history, physical examination and ultrasound with evaluation of the ovaries, but for those who are using hormonal contraceptives it may not be possible to close the diagnosis.

For this investigation, the dosage of hormones should preferably be done between the fourth and tenth day of the menstrual cycle for women with regular cycles and transvaginal ultrasound.

understand the treatment

Because it is chronic, its treatment is symptomatic and changes according to each patient, but it does not necessarily have to be done with contraceptives.

The first and most effective method of treating PCOS is a lifestyle change. As significant weight gain worsens the syndrome, eating well and doing physical activity reverses many of the symptoms.

However, depending on the most prevalent symptom (which may include menstrual changes, increased hair on the face, breasts and abdomen, obesity, acne, and infertility), the doctor may recommend the use of vaginal rings, skin implants, ovulation inducers, or medications that control possible causes, such as insulin resistance — studies show that women with PCOS have some degree of this problem, and for that reason insulin sensitizers such as metformin or even vitamin B are non-hormonal strategies for treating the syndrome.

Statins to control high cholesterol and procedures to reduce excess hair may also be indicated.

Although the contraceptive is recommended to regulate menstruation and hormones, women who do not intend to use the pill because of its side effects can opt for other treatments, just talk to the doctor and define the best way to control symptoms.

