Latin American leaders ask Ciro to withdraw from the presidential election

In an open letter, authors claim that this year’s Brazilian elections represent a dispute between fascism and democracy

Robson Mafra/AGIF/Estadão Content

Ciro is the PDT candidate for the presidency of the Republic



This Tuesday, 20th, leaders of the Latin American left released an open letter in which they ask that the candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) withdraw its candidacy in favor of the election of Squid (EN). The document was signed by politicians, jurists and intellectuals from several Latin American countries, including Rafael Correa, former president of Ecuador, and Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, human rights activist and 1980 Nobel Peace Prize winner. the resignation of the pedetista is essential to stop the political advance of Bolsonaro who, according to the authors, is “an immoral character, a hallucinated fanatic without moral principles who left more than 700,000 Brazilians to die without making the slightest effort to save them”. The text also indicates that this year’s Brazilian elections represent a dispute between fascism and democracy, represented by the current president and Lula, respectively. The authors argue that Bolsonaro has a “perverse nature”, that promises from him are “completely useless and that he is “a serial traitor”. The letter ends by asking Ciro to address voters with the speech that “the urgency of the fight against fascism leaves them no choice but to support Lula’s presidential candidacy”.

“It is incomprehensible to us, in the current Brazilian situation, your insistence on presenting your presidential candidacy for the first round of the presidential elections in Brazil, this October 2, which without the slightest exaggeration can be considered a historic turning point. Because? Because the fundamental choice will not be between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, but between fascism and democracy. (…) The harsh reality is that, maintaining your candidacy, dear comrade Ciro, the only thing you will do is to disperse forces, weaken the strength of the anti-fascist bloc, with all its contradictions, facilitate the victory of Bolsonaro and, eventually, open way to another hit. (…) By weakening Lula’s unitary candidacy, by dispersing the forces of the bloc that opposes fascism, what you will objectively do (in addition to your intentions, which we do not doubt are good) will be to pave the way for the perpetuation of Bolsonaro in the country. power”, defends the document.