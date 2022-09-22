Latin American politicians and intellectuals ask Ciro to withdraw from candidacy

posted on 09/21/2022 19:26



(credit: Playback/Youtube @TV JC)

More than 50 left-wing politicians and intellectuals in Latin American countries wrote an open letter to candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) asking him to give up the presidential race in Brazil in favor of a useful vote for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Signed by the Nobel Peace Prize Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, the Argentine human rights activist who received the award for the creation of the Peace and Justice Service in Latin America, by the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa, by the Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba, the former chancellor from Paraguay Jorge Lara Castro, among others, the letter released this Tuesday, 20th, asks Ciro not to make a “mistake” in maintaining his candidacy.





“Address your followers and tell them that the urgency of the fight against fascism leaves them no option but to support Lula’s presidential candidacy,” the document states.

The letter alleges that this year’s election in Brazil is a contest between fascism and democracy. “We know that you were a fighter for the good causes of the Brazilian people throughout your life. That is why the perplexity that leads us to write you this letter and that moves us to send you this fraternal message, because it is incomprehensible to us. , in the current Brazilian situation, his insistence on presenting his presidential candidacy for the first round of the presidential elections in Brazil, this October 2nd, which without the slightest exaggeration can be considered a historic turning point. It will be between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, but between fascism and democracy.” The group also released an email to receive new adhesions to the document.

Campaign for useful vote

The PT campaign has intensified in the last two weeks its actions in search of voters for Ciro, Simone Tebet (MDB) and other competitors, in addition to targeting the vote of the undecided and combating abstention from the polls, in an effort for Lula to emerge victorious already. in the first round, October 2nd.

This Wednesday, 21, a video was released showing several singers and actors singing the “Vira Voto” and making with their hands the signaling of a weapon – a reference used by Bolsonaro and his supporters – transforming themselves into the “L” of Lula.

During a sabbath promoted by the Estadãoin partnership with Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP), this Wednesday, 21st, Ciro was ironic in stating that he is in favor of the useful vote, but the “useful vote against corruption” and later said that today there is a fascism left in Brazil.

Read the full letter:

“Dear fellow Ciro Gomes:

The undersigned are militants of the Latin American left, deeply anti-imperialist and committed to the emancipation of our peoples and the creation of the Great Homeland. We are also people who love and admire Brazil and its people; to the exquisite culture of that country: its music, its literature, its paintings, its gastronomy, its diverse artistic manifestations and also the long struggle of its people to have access to a fuller life, spiritually and materially.

We know that you were a fighter for the good causes of the Brazilian people throughout your life. That is why the perplexity that leads us to write you this letter and that moves us to send you this fraternal message, because it is incomprehensible to us, in the current Brazilian situation, your insistence on presenting your presidential candidacy for the first round of the elections. presidential elections in Brazil, this October 2nd, which without the slightest exaggeration can be considered a historic turning point. Because? Because the fundamental choice will not be between Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, but between fascism and democracy. And you, an intelligent and experienced politician behind you, know very well that your candidacy has absolutely no chance of reaching the polls, let alone winning in the first round. The harsh reality is that by maintaining your candidacy, dear comrade Ciro, the only thing you will do is disperse forces, weaken the strength of the anti-fascist bloc, with all its contradictions, facilitate Bolsonaro’s victory and, eventually, pave the way for a new blow. Despite your good will, unfortunately you are not in a position to do any good, any good, and you are in a position to cause great harm to Brazil and its people. You will not be able to do good despite your intentions because your chances of winning are zero. By weakening Lula’s unitary candidacy, by dispersing the forces of the bloc that opposes fascism, what you will objectively do (in addition to your intentions, which we do not doubt are good) will be to pave the way for Bolsonaro’s perpetuation in power.

It seems to us that because of your career you should not enter the history of Brazil through that undignified door, like that of a man who, having fought for the good causes of his people and achieved important results, in a critical and decisive instance for his country makes a mistake and opens the door to a process that sows death and destruction in its country and which, without a doubt, will also have it as one of its victims. One cannot ignore the perverse nature of the current president of Brazil. His words and promises, even those he may have made to you, are completely useless. Bolsonaro is an immoral character, a delusional fanatic without moral principles who left more than 700,000 Brazilians to die without making the slightest effort to save them. He is also a serial traitor, comparable only to Shakespeare’s worst characters. And he will not hesitate for a moment to betray you as soon as it is convenient for him.

There’s still time to make amends, Comrade Ciro. Address your supporters now and tell them that the urgency of the fight against fascism leaves them no choice but to support Lula’s presidential candidacy. Ask them for that vote, crucial to defeating the captain (thus, in lower case) and his armed squads in the first round; crucial also to prevent the perpetuation in power of a man who exalted the figure of the scoundrel who tortured Dilma Rousseff. You, because of your history and your ideas, have to do the impossible to prevent such a monstrous figure from staying one more day in the Planalto Palace. Furthermore, given his age, we have no doubt that he will continue to be a leading figure in Brazilian politics. That it’s not his turn, that circumstances force him to wait. Don’t forget that patience is one of the defining traits of great political leaders.

Nothing else for now. We hope you appreciate the sense of solidarity in this message. Receive a fraternal hug from your fellow fighters across Latin America and the Caribbean.”