Laura Cardoso cries and is helped by Patrícia Poeta: “I wanted to”

The actress was very emotional with the tribute and the presenter hugged her to comfort her.

Patrícia Poeta promoted a morning full of emotion at the Meeting this Thursday (22). The presenter received none other than Laura Cardoso and made the veteran cry with the tributes she prepared, coming to her at a given time.

Lima Duarte, who has already done several works with the veteran, was the first to give his testimony. As soon as she saw the actor’s face, Laura Cardoso started to hold back tears, but didn’t hold back in the end. Then it was Glória Pires’ turn to appear, and that’s when she started crying non-stop.

Patricia Poet made a point of helping the actress, giving a tight hug. Even she was moved by the greatness of Laura Cardoso and left a very special message. “Dona Laura, receive this hug here, from all of us Brazilians, for your passion for the profession. I’m thrilled, it’s a hug of gratitude, we admire…“, began the commander of the Meeting.

“You who work with art, dedicate yourself in this way, it is very beautiful to see. I’ve been following your life for a long time, I wanted you to know how much you are loved.” followed the Globo presenter.

full of sympathy, Patricia Poet revealed that he wanted to fill the Meeting with a lot of emotion since he woke up. “I left my house today, to do this program, to tell you this, I think you know that. I think it’s good for us to always reinforce how much the lady is loved, she is admired”, she said.

“What we have to say to you, is gratitude for all these works that you did with dignity, vitality, tremendous dedication”, concluded the commander of the Meeting, while Manoel Soares sat on the sofa next to the two.