Law allows new lotteries to be granted to the private sector

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned on Wednesday 21 the bill that authorizes the federal government to create health and tourism lotteries and opens up the possibility that these new games will be explored by the private sector.

The law that provides for the new lotteries was definitively approved by the National Congress at the end of August. Its initial objective would be to generate additional revenue for the health and tourism sectors, by funding initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, after the payment of the prizes and the payment of taxes and social security, the remaining resources will be destined, respectively, to the National Health Fund and to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism.

The proposal initially provided that the contests for the two lotteries would be carried out by Caixa Econômica Federal. However, during the process in the Senate, a provision was included that allows these new lotteries to be granted to the private sector.

The text authorizes the concession to the private initiative of the operation of lotteries and the adoption of sports forecasts, fixed-odds bets and numerical forecasts.

Bolsonaro vetoed only one of the articles of the bill, which established a period of 30 days for the Ministry of Economy create the rules for granting the exploitation of the two lotteries. The Chief Executive argued that the provision was unconstitutional.