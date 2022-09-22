Law that creates lotteries to finance health and tourism enters into force – News

09/22/2022 – 14:16

Law 14,455/22 was published this Thursday (22), which authorizes the Executive Branch to create two lottery modalities, the Health and Tourism lotteries. Coming from the Chamber of Deputies, the text was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The funds collected from the bets, deducted from taxes and the value of the prize, will be destined to the National Health Fund (FNS) and to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), according to percentages defined by law (see below). Identical fate will have the prizes not claimed by the winners.

According to the text, lottery operators will be able to offer lottery with numerical predictions (depending on the drawing of numbers), sports predictions (depending on the results of games) and fixed odds (when the player already knows how much he can win), in physical media. or virtual.

The law originates in Bill 1561/20, by Deputy Captain Wagner (União-CE), approved by the House and Senate.

Covid-19

The installments directed to the FNS – which finances the actions of the Unified Health System (SUS) – will be used exclusively in measures to prevent and combat Covid-19, with priority for the acquisition of inputs and vaccines. This rule is valid for the duration of the public health emergency due to the pandemic.

The resources of the Tourism Lottery should be applied by Embratur in measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the sector and, after the end of the pandemic, in financing.

Veto

President Bolsonaro vetoed the part of the law that gave the Ministry of Economy a period of 30 days to discipline the rules for granting the exploitation of new lotteries by the ministries of Health and Tourism.

The allegation was that the imposition of a deadline violates the independence of powers, provided for in the Constitution. O veto will be analyzed by the National Congress, in a session to be scheduled.

Reporting – Janary Junior

Editing – Natalia Doederlein