Libertadores: Ecuador assembles logistical plan for Flamengo vs Athletico final – 09/21/2022

Ecuador prepares to host the Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR at the Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil — scheduled to start at 3:30 pm (5:30 pm GMT). With limitations on flights at the local airport, José Joaquin de Olmedo, and in hotel beds, the government prepared a plan for people to arrive, stay in other cities and travel to Guayaquil on the day of the confrontation.

The city government estimates that 50,000 tourists pass through Guayaquil, including Ecuadorians from other regions and Brazilians. The problem is that the city has around 15,000 rooms in its hotel chain and even apartments and houses that can be rented would not meet all the demand. Therefore, four cities that have smaller airports, which could receive private flights, were placed as arrival and accommodation options, with transport to Guayaquil by road on the day of the game.

– Quito, the capital, an obvious option and where many Brazilians will land at the international airport Mariscal Sucre. The problem is that, by road, from Quito to Guayaquil is a long journey, more than 7 hours. Option may be to disembark in the capital and take another flight to the city closest to the departure point.

– Lacatunga would be a compromise between the option for Quito, as it is almost halfway between the capital and Guayaquil. 320 km from the final stage, it has an airport that can receive smaller flights and is about five hours from Isidro Romero Carbo.

– Manta is a coastal town that is 195 km from Guayaquil. It is close to the Eloy Alfaro international airport, which can be an option for arrival in the region. With an important port, and tourist bias, it has good accommodation options.

– Salinas is the closest option to Guayaquil, 140 km away. It is the main resort in Ecuador, so it has several accommodation options, in addition to the General Ulpiano Paez airport, which can receive flights from Quito.

These options have been presented to travel agents and the Ecuadorian government is preparing these cities to receive fans. There will be federal investment, of an undisclosed amount, in extra safety at sites and on road routes. Conmebol and the city of Guayaquil are jointly spending US$6 million on revamping the decision arena.

The total ticket load must be 50,000, with a maximum of 12,400 for each club sector – initially a smaller number will be sold. The price, according to the blog, will be lower than the US$ 200 (R$ 1.03 thousand) charged in 2021 for the decision between Palmeiras x Flamengo, in Montevideo – it is estimated something around US$ 120 (R$ 619). ).