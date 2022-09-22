Logitech G Cloud is the first laptop focused on cloud gaming

THE logitech and Microsoft together announced a new device for portable gaming, the Logitech G Cloud. As the name implies, Logitech’s new little console is made specifically for cloud gaming and comes pre-installed with Xbox Cloud Gaming.

This means that the Logitech G Cloud, announced for US$ 350 (R$ 1,827, at the current price), is not capable of processing and running games at the hardware level, operating only connected to the internet to run games through the cloud. It also comes with GeForce Now pre-installed, but allows you to install more cloud gaming services from the Google Play Store.

Logtech G Cloud handheld revealed Comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming pre-installed, out on October 17 in NA https://t.co/vKNYtxfbeH pic.twitter.com/OkgCz68j55 — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 21, 2022

The handheld also supports Remote Play with an Xbox console. This means that you can run your games on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and use the internet connection to play games on your laptop in another room in the house.

The Logitech G Cloud comes with a 7” FullHD (1080p) resolution screen and promises up to 12 hours of battery life. It is available for pre-order now, with a discount of $50, but only in the United States. The launch takes place on the 17th of October.