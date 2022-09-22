Logitech launches 11Nm Direct Drive steering wheel

To the surprise of many, Logitech has finally entered the Direct Drive racing wheel market with the launch of the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The steering wheel plus the engine/base costs €1099, while the complete package, including pedals, goes up to €1448. Pedals can be purchased separately for €349.

The Direct Drive steering wheel market has been proliferating, with some new brands making their appearance, such as MOZA. Prices have been coming down, but still remain at somewhat high values.

Until now, only Fanatec had released direct drive steering wheels for consoles, with Thrustmaster delaying the launch of its model, Logitech is now playing a strong card.

Despite being compatible with Xbox and PlayStation, you must purchase the correct version for your console, as one will not work on the other, both being compatible with the PC.

This Logitech G PRO Racing has a maximum torque of 11Nm, more than Fanatec’s GT DD Pro, which is its cheapest version for consoles. The steering wheel continues to utilize Logitech’s Trueforce technology, first seen on its G923, which reportedly adds more realism to the feedback received at the steering wheel.

We can see from the image below that Logitech has chosen to slightly change the design of the steering wheel and pedals, giving it a more robust and premium look.



