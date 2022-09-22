Lúcio Mauro Filho caused a stir by proposing the end of ‘A Grande Família’

Actor Lúcio Mauro Filho, 48, recalled in an interview with the podcast “Podpah” how the decision to end the series “A Grande Família” came about after 14 seasons of absolute success on TV Globo’s screen.

According to the comedian, he started to get tired of being stuck with the character Tuco and ended up being the first to mention the possibility of extinguishing the attraction.

“We always had an annual meeting, at the beginning of the year. I never said anything, but at the ten-year meeting, I said, ‘Are we thinking of finishing sometime?’ I asked the forbidden question. There was an atmosphere! [Marco] Nanini turned around and said: ‘I think there’s still wood to burn’. I was very embarrassed,” said Lúcio.

Despite the initial discomfort, he ended up gaining the support of his colleague Marieta Severo, who played Nenê in the humorous series. [reunião], I called Marieta and asked: ‘did I say something wrong?’ She said: ‘my son, you brought up the forbidden subject! [Mas] I think I agree with you’.”

“During the year, she and I were talking [sobre o assunto] and the following year I brought it up again. Then Marieta said: ‘guys, if Lucinho, who is turning 40, is a little worried about what he’s going to do after this, I, who’s turning 70, kept thinking and I really want to do other things. I don’t want to be a grandma forever,'” the actress would have vented.

Lúcio Mauro Filho, however, believes that the feeling at the end of “A Grande Família” was one of accomplishment. “We wrote a chapter in the history of Brazilian TV. We fought for the quality of that program from the first to the last day.”