Lúcio Mauro Filho says that he and Marieta Severo asked for the end of ‘A Grande Família’ | TV



Lúcio Mauro Filho reveals that he and Marieta Severo asked for the end of ‘A Grande Família’

Lúcio Mauro Filho reveals that he and Marieta Severo asked for the end of 'A Grande Família'

Published 09/22/2022 07:44

Rio – Actor Lúcio Mauro Filho, 48, participated in the podcast “Podpah” and spoke about the end of the series “A Grande Família”, which was successful for 14 seasons on TV Globo. The show ran from March 29, 2001 to September 11, 2014. According to Lúcio Mauro, he began to get tired of being stuck with the Tuco character and was the first to mention the possibility of the series coming to an end.

“We always had an annual meeting at the beginning of the year. I never said anything, but at the ten-year meeting, I said, ‘Are we thinking about finishing sometime?’ I asked the forbidden question. There was an atmosphere! [Marco] Nanini turned around and said: ‘I think there’s still wood to burn’. I was very embarrassed,” she recalled.

Even so, Lúcio Mauro won the support of Marieta Severo, who played his mother, Dona Nenê. “Leaving there [reunião], I called Marieta and asked: ‘did I say something wrong?’ She said: ‘my son, you brought up the forbidden subject! [Mas] I think I agree with you.”

“During the year, she and I were talking and, the following year, I brought it up again. Then Marieta said: ‘guys, if Lucinho, who is turning 40, is a little worried about what he’s going to do After this here, I, who’s turning 70, kept thinking and I really want to do other things. I don’t want to become a grandma forever,” added the actress.

Lúcio Mauro Filho said that the feeling at the end of the series was “duty accomplished”. “We wrote a chapter in the history of Brazilian TV. We fought for the quality of that program from the first to the last day”, he assured.

It is worth remembering that the version of “A Grande Família” that premiered in 2001 was a remake. The original series was released in 1972 and featured Jorge Doria as Lineu, Eloísa Mafalda as Dona Nenê, Djenane Machado as the character Bebel, Paulo Araújo as Agostinho, Osmar Prado as Júnior and Luiz Armando Queiroz as Tuco.