Lula finances “hate office” and PT leads “left fascism”

posted on 9/21/2022 2:02 PM / updated on 9/21/2022 2:21 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Twitter @cirogomes)

Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Wednesday (21/9) that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) finances a “hate office” with “a lot of stolen money” and that the Workers’ Party leads a “left fascism” in Brazil. The speeches were given in response to the PT campaign’s effort to attract the useful vote of the pedetista voters.

“Yes, there is a left-wing fascism in Brazil, led by the PT. They are trying to simplify, in an absolutely dramatic way, the debate and they simply want to annihilate alternatives. This is a tragedy for Brazil”, said Ciro, shortly before his participation in a Saturday organized by the newspaper Estadão and by Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado (Faap), when asked about the efforts of Lula’s campaign to attract his voters in favor of a victory in the first round.





‘Vote for Caetano Veloso’

The presidential candidate also mentioned that a third of the former president’s voters chose Lula only to remove the current president from the chair. “It’s the guy who’s going to take the [Jair] Bolsonaro (PL) and his lack of education, his rudeness, his banditry. The reason is not Lula, nor Lula’s proposal, nor the day after. It’s the ‘Caetano Veloso vote’: good people, but with their lives won. Those who are worried about the next day are those who don’t have health insurance. They are those who cannot afford school fees. It is those who are subjected to the terrorism of criminal factions in the periphery,” said Ciro.

One of the main strategies of the former president’s campaign in the final stretch for the first round is to attract the useful vote of the voters of Ciro and Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), trying to defeat Bolsonaro on October 2nd.

Lula’s allies speak openly about the strategy. “If you know of anyone who wants to vote for 15 [número de Tebet] or on 12 [número de Ciro]say they have that right, but that if fascism wins, they won’t have that right in the future”, said senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), PT’s campaign coordinator, at a rally last Saturday (17) .

The PT hate office continues to spread that I was not here in the second round of 2018. I repeat: I was yes and I VOTED. What I DIDN’T DO – and that is my right as a citizen – was to campaign with a bandit. That I don’t do, there’s not the slightest chance. — Ciro Gomes 12 (@cirogomes) September 21, 2022





Lula finances a “hate office”

Ciro Gomes also attacked the criticism for benefiting the Jair Bolsonaro campaign. Videos of the pedestrian criticizing Lula circulate on Bolsonarista networks, and the candidate has been accused of acting as an “auxiliary line” of the candidate for reelection.

“This is what the hate cabinet that Lula finances at the cost of a lot of stolen money has produced in Brazil”, said the presidential candidate. “I never paid any praise to Bolsonaro. I took to the streets for impeachment. I signed three impeachment requests against Bolsonaro. I went to the Hague court to represent against Bolsonaro’s genocidal character. Do you know who gave the deciding vote to keep the budget secret? The PT. Lula saved Bolsonaro and Bolsonaro’s survival can only be explained because Lula saved him. Lula sent his riot police to physically attack me here on Avenida Paulista [em São Paulo]”, completed Ciro, citing an episode in October last year in which protesters linked to the PT threw objects at him during a demonstration.